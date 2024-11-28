Looking for a great deal on a big portable monitor this Black Friday? Check out these 5 affordable large displays on the go

Portable monitors have allowed remote workers and casual users to expand their visual real estate without needing massive desks over the past few years.

For this Black Friday, I’ve identified five models that are far bigger than your average 14-inch portable monitors - with a least one deserving a place in our best portable monitor guide.

Call them transportable or mobile if you want, portable monitors fill a niche of use cases where you may want to move a screen around without having to assemble and disassemble a stand every time. Just remember that none of them have batteries and they all need an external adaptor to cope with power requirements of a larger display panel.

Viewsonic TD2423D: $279.99 at Amazon This is portable monitor with a surprising twist. It’s a touch capable display with a 24-inch diagonal and a full HD resolution. I like the fact that one of its main selling points is Linux compatibility, which means that you should be able to use it with a Chromebook or a Raspberry Pi device. Other than a pair of speakers, it has seven audio and video ports including a rare DisplayPort and VGA. There’s no Type-C USB connector though, and some may baulk at its weight, 11.5 pounds.

Innoview INVCM608: was $249.99 now $219.99 at Amazon The first Innovision portable monitor in our list and the cheapest of the lot, the CM608 is a full HD 23.8-inch model with a 180 degrees adjustable stand. The panel - like most of its rivals - is compatible with Windows, Mac devices as well as smartphones and gaming consoles (you may need to double check before though). It has a 75mm VESA mount and a high refresh rate (100Hz) for clearer pictures.

Innoview US-PM608-01B: was $429.99 now $329.99 at Amazon This is the only 4K portable monitor of this size I am aware of; what a gorgeous design with a U-shaped adjustable kickstand, which allows the screen to be displayed in portrait mode. The PM608 has a 23.8-inch diagonal IPS display like all the other models here and is a mere 8.2mm thick at its thinnest. It is a mere 2.2Kg in weight, two speakers and four connectors (two Type-C, one HDMI and one audio out). Innovision says that it boasts a 100% sRGB coverage for a wider color range.

Asus Zenscreen MB249C 24-inch: was $349 now $322.74 at Amazon Asus is the best known tech brand on this list and the ZenScreen justifies its higher price with a number of key differences when compared to its competitors. This 23.8-inch full HD display has a three-year warranty, a partition hook kit (for flexible placement) as well as a C-clamp arm and given its focus on creatives, a 3-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud. It is slightly heavier than its peers and has fewer connectors but given that it offers 60W power delivery, the ZenScreen MB249C is should be on your list if you’re looking for a big portable screen.