Lenovo loves to innovate, and its laptop with a rollable display proves that it still has its mojo

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 has a 14-inch OLED that extends to 16.7-inch

With a price tag of $3500, it will target businesses and enterprise users

This ThinkBook is the latest innovation in form factor from Lenovo

If you want a laptop with a larger screen but don't want to sacrifice portability - and the GPD Duo, with its dual 13.3-inch OLED screens feels like overkill - the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable from Lenovo could be exactly what you’re looking for.

Part of the PC maker's lineup of AI-powered business solutions being unveiled at CES 2025, the laptop, which was originally presented as a rather unlikely concept two years ago, features a vertically expanding rollable 14-inch OLED display capable of extending to a 16.7-inch panel with the press of a key or via hand gestures to the camera. The 120Hz OLED screen offers 400 nits of brightness and 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy, delivering sharp and vibrant visuals suitable for professional workloads.

Weighing 3.73lbs (1.69kg) and measuring 19.9mm in thickness, the laptop balances a slim design with enhanced productivity features. It includes an edge-to-edge ThinkBook keyboard with a ForcePad and comes with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports and Intel Wi-Fi 7 (5 Gig) for fast data transfers and connectivity.

ThinkBook Workspace

Powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor (Series 2) with Intel Arc Xe2 graphics, the Copilot+ PC supports up to 32GB of LPDDR5x memory running at 8533MT/s and offers up to 1TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage. The 66Whr battery, paired with a 65W USB Type-C GaN Nano adapter, offers reliable power for extended use.

The Copilot+ PC comes with AI-powered tools like Lenovo AI Now and Cocreator from Paint, blending on-device intelligence with cloud capabilities. These tools provide features such as task suggestions, workflow optimization, and offline creative assistance for content generation and data analysis.

The device also introduces the ThinkBook Workspace, designed to improve multitasking with split-screen capabilities and dedicated widgets for frequently used apps. Its unique vertical screen design encourages better posture, making it particularly useful for professionals working long hours.

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable will be available in Q1 2025 with a starting price of $3,499.

(Image credit: Lenovo)