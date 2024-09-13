Keeper Security passphrase generator capability is now available on mobile devices

Keeper, creator of one of the best password managers, has announced that the passphrase generator is now available as part of the Keeper Security suite on Android devices.

Reusing the same passwords for every account is a sure way to get your accounts hacked and your data stolen, which is why using a passphrase or password generator for each account is a recommended best practice.

By generating a random combination of words and symbols of your desired length, you can create a credential that is more secure and complex than a standard password.

Keeper Passphrases

Released as part of the Keeper password manager, passphrases can be stored in a secure vault, and are generated using a random combination of 7,776 words as recommended by the Electronic Frontier Foundation.

Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder, Keeper Security, said, "We’re excited to bring the passphrase experience to mobile users, starting with Android. This feature provides our users with the ability to generate highly secure credentials directly on their devices, making it easier to safeguard their accounts while streamlining the login process."

Keeper has also boosted it's offerings to Android users by introducing an extended logout timer that can be set from one minute up to two weeks, allowing users to set a session time that is both convenient for them and matches their business' security posture.

The passphrase generator is now available for Android devices, with existing users automatically receiving the update through the Google Play Store. The Keeper passphrase generator for iOS devices is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Earlier this year, Keeper also expanded passkey support to mobile devices, allowing users to generate and store passkeys on the go.