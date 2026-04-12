Alternative network providers cannot sustain £25 per month without rapidly losing money

Rising operational costs force smaller ISPs to consider higher monthly broadband bills

Average revenue per user must reach £40 — £45 for Altnets to break even

Entry-level broadband pricing in the UK has remained relatively stable in recent quarters, with average tariffs for superfast services holding near £31 per month.

However, this stability masks a growing financial strain on alternative network providers that built their customer bases on discounts and low-cost full-fibre packages priced at around £25 per month.

The core problem is simple: these providers are losing money on every £25 subscriber because their operating costs per connection are significantly higher.

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Pressure on alternative networks and pricing models

A report from PointTopic claims current pricing structures across many internet service providers are under strain as operating costs continue to rise.

Veronica Speiser, Senior UK Plus Analyst, explains that smaller networks must raise average revenue per user to approximately £45 just to break even, which means the era of ultra-cheap broadband is likely ending.

Alternative network providers have reported average revenue per user between £25 and £35 per month, while larger operators operate within a broader range of £30 to £50.

Speiser stated that "the current pricing models are not fully sustainable for many ISPs," pointing directly to a gap between what subscribers pay and what it costs to serve them.

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She believes that the difference in scale and infrastructure burden is a key reason smaller networks struggle with sustainability.

"The Altnet model is not sustainable and they will need to be bringing this up to around £40 — £45 per month to keep up with its current high operating costs per subscriber," Speiser added.

This marks a shift away from earlier pricing strategies that relied on price freezes or no-contract increases.