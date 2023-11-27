I’ve written thousands of deals since 1999 — These are 6 laptops I would buy for Cyber Monday, starting from $179

As Cyber Monday dawns on us, here are the laptop deals I would choose from if I had to for almost every budget and needs. With one exception, they cost less than $600 at the time I found them. Bear in mind that stocks and pricing may change depending on the retailers.

HP's no nonsense approach to the value market is commendable. The US company managed to deliver the best laptop for money in the $200, $300 and $400 price bracket with some stunning models.

While they come with compromises, it's hard to believe how great value they are. Whether you want to use them as business laptops, student laptops or laptops for programming, I believe they will deliver the goods.

If I had to choose my favorite of them all, I'd probably go for the HP Pavilion Aero as it is the most balanced system of the six.

HP Laptop 15 : $249 $179 at Walmart

Save $70 I don't usually recommend cheap laptops but this one is an exception. It is faster than I'd expect, has decent storage and a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 office apps.

HP Laptop 15: Was $379 Now $249 at Walmart

Save $130 You won’t find a better configured laptop for the price. Walmart and HP delivered a killer configuration that has no rival at this price (happy to be proven wrong): 12th gen Core i3, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Full HD with business features as well. Grab it while you can.

HP laptop 15t-fd000 Was $819.99 Now $349.99 at HP

Save $470 You will not get a better laptop deal for less than $350 (or even $400). If you do, let me know and I’d be more than happy to give you a mention on this page (and replace my offer with yours). The cherry on the icing is the Core i5-1335U CPU which has 10 cores and runs on a capable Iris Xe Graphics.

Asus Zenbook 14x: Was $800 Now $500 at Best Buy

Save $300 I am amazed that Asus and Best Buy managed to pull such a deal. For the outlay you get the fastest mobile Core i5 processor ever and an OLED touchscreen display with the sort of color reproduction you’d expect from professional monitors.

HP Pavilion Aero 13 : $879.99 $549.99 at HP Direct

Save $330 The Aero 13 is almost 38% off at HP direct and you get a cracking piece of technology squeezed into an incredibly small package (that weighs just over two pounds): A six-core AMD CPU with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD plus a 16:10 FHD+ display.