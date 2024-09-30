"It's an AI revolution" — Acer unveils the TravelMate P6 14 AI, a powerful business laptop with Intel Core Ultra processors and advanced AI tools for enhanced productivity

Acer has released a new AI-driven laptop designed with business professionals purely in mind.

The Acer TravelMate P6 14 AI comes with a choice of Intel Core Ultra 7 or Ultra 5 processors and it supports a suite of powerful AI tools to help businesses improve productivity and collaboration - including Copilot+ PC AI experiences available through free updates later in 2024.

The laptop’s AI-powered include boosted video conferencing with Acer PurifiedView 2.0, which can refine your appearance through AI-enhanced lighting, resolution, and color contrast adjustments, along with AI noise reduction to improve audio quality by suppressing background noise and enhancing the speaker’s voice during meetings.

A new AI-centric laptop

The TravelMate P6 14 AI offers two 14-inch display options to suit different user preferences. The first option is a WQXGA+ (2880x1800) panel with IPS technology, delivering high-resolution visuals with good color accuracy thanks to 100% sRGB color gamut coverage. The second option is a WUXGA (1920x1200) display, also featuring IPS technology and offering 400 nits of brightness for clear and vibrant images. Both displays feature a 16:10 aspect ratio, which maximizes screen real estate for more immersive viewing, and thin bezels that contribute to an 82% screen-to-body ratio.

In addition to the processor, this device offers up to 32 GB of dual-channel LPDDR5X SDRAM and storage options of up to 1 TB M.2 SSD Gen4x1, making it suitable for multitasking and handling large files.

Other key AI tools in this device include Acer Assist, a virtual assistant that leverages large language models to help with technical queries, document summarization, and troubleshooting. Acer LiveArt 2.0 allows users to easily remove photo backgrounds and generate depth maps from 2D images.

There is an AI logo on the touchpad that illuminates to indicate when the NPU is in use, making AI processing transparent to users and this laptop also supports an Experience Zone within the TravelMate Sense app where users can access these AI features.

The TravelMate P6 14 AI is equipped with the latest wireless technologies, including Wi-Fi 7, which offers speeds of up to 5.8 Gbps, and Bluetooth 5.4. It also includes two Type-C USB4 Gen2 (TBT4) ports with Thunderbolt 4, two Type-A 3.2 Gen1 ports, HDMI 2.1, and an audio jack.

This new laptop features a QHD IR camera for quick, secure facial recognition login and a privacy shutter to prevent unauthorized access. Acer User Sensing Technology adds an extra layer of security by using an AI-powered vision sensor to lock the screen when the user steps away and quickly wake the device when they return.

Acer ProShield Plus offers a suite of security and management features within a single platform, ensuring data is protected and the device is secure. The laptop is also MIL-STD 810H military-grade certified, which means it can withstand the rigors of life on the road. Furthermore, Acer Dust Defender helps minimize dust buildup that can affect performance, ensuring long-lasting durability.

The Acer TravelMate P6 14 AI comes with a 65Wh 4-cell Li-ion battery with fast charging capabilities and the company claims this battery can deliver up to 14 hours of battery life. Weighing only 0.99 kg and measuring 15.90 mm in height, this laptop is designed for mobility without compromising on performance or features.

The Acer TravelMate P6 14 AI will be available in North America and EMEA starting in January 2025. Prices will begin at $1,499.99 in North America and €1,349 in EMEA.