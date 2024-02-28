Intel ushers in the enterprise AI PC era with new vPro platform

Intel has unveiled the future of its AI PC hardware with the announcement of its new vPro platform at Mobile World Congress 2024.

Powered by the company's latest Intel Core Ultra processors, the new platform will look to boost enterprise users in all sectors, providing not just a hardware upgrade across the CPU, GPU and AI-boosting NPU, but usability benefits across the board.

Intel says it has already signed deals with partners including Acer, ASUS, Dell Technologies, HP, Lenovo, LG, and Microsoft Surface, with more than 100 designs set to launch at some point in 2024.

Intel vPro boost

Intel says its new platform is looking to appeal to customers by targeting four main pain points for users - productivity, security, manageability and stability.

With many companies preparing their first big fleet refresh since the pandemic forced many firms to splash out on laptops and mobile workstations to enable hybrid working, Intel says its new offering can sole a number of issues frustrating users today.

With many businesses still looking to upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11, Intel says its hardware can help companies upgrade and deliver with confidence. There is also includes a specific focus on boosting productivity when it comes to the apps we all use every day - with Intel claiming up to 47% gains in office app productivity over a three-year old PC.

There's also boosted security thanks to Intel's Threat Detection Technology, which can harness the power of the NPU to carry out analysis, improving efficiency of scans and not slowing down a device when scanning for threats.

With many companies now embracing hybrid working, Intel says its new hardware offers improved manageability too, with its new Device Discovery tool allowing for greater control from admins, and the new Device Health tool giving companies greater insight into patching requirement and boosting end-to-end device management.

The new Intel Core processor also includes Arc GPUs with up to twice the graphics performance of its preious generation, with features such as ray tracing and AI capabilities making it easier to carry out tasks such as video editing, CAD design or even image generation for adertising and marketing campaigns.

“The new Intel vPro platform with Intel Core Ultra continues to raise the bar across productivity, security, manageability and stability, to ensure IT organizations manage transitions with confidence," noted David Feng, Intel vice president of Client Computing Group and general manager of Client Segments. "We are delivering new AI experiences with more than 100 software vendors, Windows 11 and Copilot. 2024 is shaping up to be the best year to refresh your fleet and be AI-ready