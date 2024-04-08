Industrial robots make work less meaningful for real people

Workers are losing their sense of worth with the rise in automated technologies.

A new study from researchers at the University of Groningen, Netherlands, and Colorado State University have examined the effects of robotic assistance in industrial roles, and found that the phenomenon is making workers feel as if their job has less meaning.

Their paper looked at the impact of such technology on worker autonomy and meaningfulness, which they are argue are "essential to motivation and well-being at work." They made use of survey data between 2005 and 2021, spanning 14 industries in 20 European countries. During this period, robotization increased by 389%.

Meaningful work

From this data, the researchers claim to have found "a consistent negative impact of robotization on perceived work meaningfulness and autonomy." They further assert that "doubling robotization leads to a 0.9 % decrease in work meaningfulness and a 1% decline in autonomy."

They also noticed a negative link between robotization and job competence, although they caution that this is "less robust."

Part of the problem is that human interactions are reduced with the increase in robotic technologies, which can negatively affect working relationships. Problem solving skills are also eradicated, as are opportunities to learn and utilize skills.

However, the authors also believe that there are positive impacts of robotization, too. These include reducing the amount of repetitive tasks workers have to perform, as well as those that are dangerous and high risk, such as bomb disposal and surgical procedures.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ultimately, though, the researchers conclude that workers feel worse about their job if robotization is out of their control. On the other hand, they found that when workers use computers, this "completely offsets the negative consequences of automation for autonomy," as they are in control of the machine.

However, simply handing workers a computer to work on isn't enough: the authors believe that the impact of robotization needs further understanding to ensure worker meaningfulness is reinstated.