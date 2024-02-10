Iconic monitor maker delivers superlight laptop that you can only buy in Japan — but it's its 4-year warranty that makes iiyama's ultrabook such a great buy

The demand for ultrabooks in education has increased in recent years, particularly with the advent of remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

iiyama has now released an ultralight laptop exclusively for the educational market in Japan. The iiyama Campus PC notebook is specifically designed for student use and comes with a remarkable 4-year warranty that iiyama claims ensures peace of mind, not just during student life, but after entering the workforce.

The original iiyama Campus PC was first introduced in 2022 with the aim of creating the perfect laptop for students. It has evolved over the years in response to user feedback and changing needs, which brings us to this new 2024 edition.

Super-lightweight

The 14-inch iiyama Campus PC is powered by an Intel Core i5-1335U processor with Intel integrated graphics. It comes with 8GB of DDR5 RAM, 500GB NVMe SSD, and Windows 11 Home. It features a non-glossy LCD screen with a resolution of 1920x1080, webcam, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.

Ports include 1x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB 3.1, 1x USB 3.0, HDMI, microSD card reader, and headphone socket.

The new laptop weighs less than 1kg and boasts a battery life of up to 11.5 hours. It also meets the strict standards of the U.S. Department of Defense procurement standard, "MIL-STD-810G", for shock, vibration, and temperature resistance.

In addition to the 4-year warranty, it comes with 24/7 support, with face-to-face assistance available at approximately 70 computer workshop stores across Japan, and buyers can opt for the minimum purchase price guarantee. This allows students to lock in a price for a higher-spec version of the laptop that will remain the same for two or four years.

The iiyama Campus PC is now available for purchase in Japan, with prices starting from 129,800 yen ($872).