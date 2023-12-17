It's almost 2024 and Japan is the only place in the world where you can get a brand new 13th gen laptop with a DVD writer AND a VGA connector from 1987
This brand-new Japanese laptop is perfect for time travelers
Japan has a reputation for its unique and unconventional approaches (KFC for Christmas dinner, anyone?) and is the only country where you can buy a modern business laptop with all the features you might need if you ever find yourself time-traveling to the past.
The recently unveiled NEC VersaPro Type VD <VD-K> is primarily designed for business use and features a 15.6-inch full HD screen (1920x1080). It's powered by a 13th generation Intel Core processor, compatible with Intel vPro Enterprise, and comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed.
The base model includes 4GB of RAM, expandable up to 32GB, and 256GB PCIe SSD storage, expandable up to 1TB. It offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. It also features a built-in 720p webcam with a privacy shutter, and a choice of biometric authentication methods - a facial recognition IR camera and an integrated fingerprint scanner.
Past-proof design
There are five USB ports – one Type-C USB4 Gen3x2 (Thunderbolt 4 compatible), four USB 3.2 Gen1 - and a Gigabit Ethernet port for those who prefer wired internet. There’s also an HDMI port, an SD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack.
As an added bonus, the laptop has a built-in mini D-Sub 15-pin (VGA) analog port. So, if you ever find yourself in the past needing to output your display on a VGA business monitor, the VersaPro Type VD has you covered.
This modern Japanese laptop also includes another nod to the past with its built-in DVD Super Multi drive, which will be useful if you need to watch DVDs or access content on an optical disc.
Unlike most modern laptops, this one comes with a removable battery too. You can expect around 8 hours of use between charges.
The VersaPro Type VD VKM47/DK (with Intel Core i5-1350P) starts at ¥313,000/$2,130.28, while the VersaPro Type VD VKH52/DK (with Intel Core i7-1370P) starts at ¥366,000/$2,491.
The optional time machine is extra.
