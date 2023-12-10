Here are the most popular online learning platforms

Online learning has become a cornerstone of education, particularly for younger users looking for that extra knowledge boost.

To shed light on the platforms that resonated most with this audience, TechRadar Pro conducted a survey in partnership with One Pulse across the UK and the US, tapping into the insights of 200 respondents.

The objective was clear: understand the rising popularity of online learning among young individuals and identify the platforms they gravitate towards - so here's what we found.

So which platform is the most popular?

According to our survey, LinkedIn Learning emerges as the frontrunner across both the UK and the US, with 18% and 17% of respondents, respectively, ranking it as their top choice.

Notably, Udemy follows closely in the UK, claiming 14% of the votes, while Coursera and Khan Academy share the spotlight with 14% each in the US.

However, the data unveils a diverse landscape, with a significant portion of respondents opting for unspecified alternatives, highlighting the market's fragmentation and users' varied preferences.

Price factor

When it comes to choosing an online learning platform, price takes the lead as the most crucial factor in both the UK and the US.

Course variety follows closely, indicating that young individuals prioritize both affordability and a broad range of educational offerings. User reviews and certification options also hold significance, emphasizing a focus on quality assurance and potential career impact.

Surprisingly, mobile compatibility and social learning communities rank lower, suggesting a preference for traditional learning styles over collaborative or mobile methods.

Motivations behind online learning

Our analysis also delved into the motivations driving individuals to engage with online learning platforms. Personal interest, career advancement, and skill development emerged as the primary drivers, reflecting a trend toward self-directed learning and professional growth.

However, networking and staying updated with industry trends appear to be less influential, signaling potential areas for improvement in platform offerings.

Demographic insights

Breaking down the data by age reveals interesting patterns. In the UK, individuals under 35 prioritize skill development, while in the US, career development takes precedence.

Moreover, gender differences are noteworthy, with females emphasizing career development and skill acquisition, while males lean towards networking opportunities.

Looking ahead

As the popularity of online learning continues to rise, it's crucial to consider emerging trends and challenges. The industry is witnessing a diversification of digital learning environments to cater to various learning styles and subjects.