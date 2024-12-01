I tracked every single Samsung SSD for Cyber Monday and arranged them from $0.06/GB best buys to the absolute duds
The world’s favorite SSD brand has so many internal models so I’ve decided to tidy them up
Samsung is the world’s largest SSD brand and for Cyber Monday (you know, the 3rd day after Black Friday), there are 17, yes 17 internal models that it is selling. I’ve tracked them all, looked for the best price and sorted them out neatly in a table by value for money (using my own proprietary human intelligence) and selected my best overall choice.
Capacity is in TB, Price in USD, VFM is value for money, heatsink is whether the SSD comes with one whereas read/write are sustained speed measurements done with a popular benchmark.
Here are a few things you need to know as well. All Samsung drives listed use TLC, the faster, more premium NAND technology, they all come with the company’s fancy SSD software called Magician, they all carry a full 5-year warranty and the ones sold by Amazon come with an optional 3-year data and photo protection plan ($14.99 at checkout, well worth it).
More importantly, all (except the 980) are based on the PCIe Gen4 protocol, which means that while they are fast, they are not as fast as the competition out there (see my list here). Samsung has a PCIe 5.0 SSD (PM9E1) in the wings which will almost certainly be launched at CES in January 2025.
Tl;dr: Avoid Evo if your budget allows it. Opt for Evo Plus if you don't need the extra marginal performance boost.
This is my top Samsung SSD, the goldilock model. Just enough capacity (2TB), good enough performance (7.25/6.3GBps), perfectly priced at $140. I don't think that the marginally faster 990 Pro is worth a 14% premium.
Likewise, the 1TB and 4TB capacities of the Evo Plus are worth looking at if you have other needs.
|Name
|Capacity TB
|Price
|Price/GB
|VFM
|Heatsink
|Read
|Write
|Samsung 990 Evo Plus
|4
|$250
|$0.06
|5
|Row 0 - Cell 5
|7.25
|6.3
|Samsung 980 Pro
|2
|$130
|$0.06
|5
|Row 1 - Cell 5
|7
|5
|Samsung 990 Pro
|4
|$270
|$0.07
|5
|Row 2 - Cell 5
|7.45
|6.9
|Samsung 990 Evo Plus
|2
|$140
|$0.07
|5
|Row 3 - Cell 5
|7.25
|6.3
|Samsung 990 Evo Plus
|1
|$80
|$0.08
|5
|Row 4 - Cell 5
|7.25
|6.3
|Samsung 990 Pro
|2
|$160
|$0.08
|5
|Row 5 - Cell 5
|7.45
|6.9
|Samsung 980 Pro
|2
|$150
|$0.07
|4
|y
|7
|5
|Samsung 990 Pro
|4
|$302
|$0.08
|4
|y
|7.45
|6.9
|Samsung 990 Pro
|2
|$180
|$0.09
|4
|y
|7.45
|6.9
|Samsung 990 Pro
|1
|$92
|$0.09
|4
|Row 9 - Cell 5
|7.45
|6.9
|Samsung 990 Pro
|1
|$121
|$0.12
|3
|y
|7.45
|6.9
|Samsung 990 Evo
|4
|$250
|$0.06
|2
|Row 11 - Cell 5
|5
|4.2
|Samsung 990 Evo
|2
|$130
|$0.06
|2
|Row 12 - Cell 5
|5
|4.2
|Samsung 990 Evo
|1
|$70
|$0.07
|2
|Row 13 - Cell 5
|5
|4.2
|Samsung 980
|1
|$87
|$0.09
|1
|Row 14 - Cell 5
|3.5
|3
|Samsung 980 Pro
|1
|$119
|$0.12
|1
|Row 15 - Cell 5
|7
|5
|Samsung 980 Pro
|1
|$133
|$0.13
|1
|y
|7
|5
