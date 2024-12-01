I tracked every single Samsung SSD for Cyber Monday and arranged them from $0.06/GB best buys to the absolute duds

The world’s favorite SSD brand has so many internal models so I’ve decided to tidy them up

Samsung SSD
Samsung is the world’s largest SSD brand and for Cyber Monday (you know, the 3rd day after Black Friday), there are 17, yes 17 internal models that it is selling. I’ve tracked them all, looked for the best price and sorted them out neatly in a table by value for money (using my own proprietary human intelligence) and selected my best overall choice.

Capacity is in TB, Price in USD, VFM is value for money, heatsink is whether the SSD comes with one whereas read/write are sustained speed measurements done with a popular benchmark.

Here are a few things you need to know as well. All Samsung drives listed use TLC, the faster, more premium NAND technology, they all come with the company’s fancy SSD software called Magician, they all carry a full 5-year warranty and the ones sold by Amazon come with an optional 3-year data and photo protection plan ($14.99 at checkout, well worth it).

More importantly, all (except the 980) are based on the PCIe Gen4 protocol, which means that while they are fast, they are not as fast as the competition out there (see my list here). Samsung has a PCIe 5.0 SSD (PM9E1) in the wings which will almost certainly be launched at CES in January 2025.

Tl;dr: Avoid Evo if your budget allows it. Opt for Evo Plus if you don't need the extra marginal performance boost.

Samsung Samsung 990 Evo Plus
Best overall
Samsung Samsung 990 Evo Plus: $140 at Samsung

This is my top Samsung SSD, the goldilock model. Just enough capacity (2TB), good enough performance (7.25/6.3GBps), perfectly priced at $140. I don't think that the marginally faster 990 Pro is worth a 14% premium.

Likewise, the 1TB and 4TB capacities of the Evo Plus are worth looking at if you have other needs.

Top Samsung Internal SSDs for Cyber Monday
NameCapacity TBPricePrice/GBVFMHeatsinkReadWrite
Samsung 990 Evo Plus4$250$0.065Row 0 - Cell 5 7.256.3
Samsung 980 Pro2$130$0.065Row 1 - Cell 5 75
Samsung 990 Pro4$270$0.075Row 2 - Cell 5 7.456.9
Samsung 990 Evo Plus2$140$0.075Row 3 - Cell 5 7.256.3
Samsung 990 Evo Plus1$80$0.085Row 4 - Cell 5 7.256.3
Samsung 990 Pro2$160$0.085Row 5 - Cell 5 7.456.9
Samsung 980 Pro2$150$0.074y75
Samsung 990 Pro4$302$0.084y7.456.9
Samsung 990 Pro2$180$0.094y7.456.9
Samsung 990 Pro1$92$0.094Row 9 - Cell 5 7.456.9
Samsung 990 Pro1$121$0.123y7.456.9
Samsung 990 Evo4$250$0.062Row 11 - Cell 5 54.2
Samsung 990 Evo2$130$0.062Row 12 - Cell 5 54.2
Samsung 990 Evo1$70$0.072Row 13 - Cell 5 54.2
Samsung 9801$87$0.091Row 14 - Cell 5 3.53
Samsung 980 Pro1$119$0.121Row 15 - Cell 5 75
Samsung 980 Pro1$133$0.131y75

