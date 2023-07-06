I reviewed dozens of SSDs: this $49 1TB portable SSD is the best value external storage device in early Amazon Prime Day 2023 sales
No need to wait for Prime Day to have this scrumptious SSD deal from Amazon
The worldwide NAND market is in chaos with sales not expected to go up anytime soon. This means bargains as storage vendors cut prices to drive up revenue and sales. For those who are on the look for a new portable SSD, this is a rare opportunity to grab a once-in-a-blue moon (well almost) bargain and this is what I chose for our Prime Hub portable SSD deals 2023 page.
Silicon Power 1TB external SSD: Now $48.97 at Amazon
There’s no cheaper external SSD right now per storage capacity and this one that ticks all the right boxes. I’ve tested it, It’s solidly built from a well known brand and if you don’t want something very portable or very fast, it is as good as it gets. A 5/5 from me for value for money
Search for B0C4PRMNSP on Amazon if the link doesn’t work.
✅ Price check: n/a Newegg | $73.92 Walmart
✅Go to Amazon.co.uk on a desktop PC or laptop
✅Sign into your account. Then go to Amazon.com
✅Search for B0C4PRMNSP, select item and apply coupon
✅Checkout and pay as usual
The 1TB version of the Silicon Power B75 rugged external SSD cost only $48.97 including free delivery. It is the cheapest 1TB portable SSD on the market but TB for TB, the 2TB and the 4TB versions are cheaper ($77.97 and $162.97 respectively).
Silicon Power is a trusted data storage brand (unlike a lot of other brands on Amazon) and has been around for more than a decade with at least a dozen of product reviews on TechRadar. I tested the previous version of the Bolt B75 almost five years ago and gave it a 3 star rating (out of 5) saying that it was expensive and big.
The 960GB version back then retailed for … $370, a near 8x price difference; the new version has a slightly higher 1TB capacity.
Other noteworthy features include a type-C connector, a LE indicator, a three-year warranty and a lightweight aluminum chassis that Silicon Power says offers both superior heat dissipation and gives it military-grade shock resistance.
Compared to some of the best portable SSDs out there, it is slow with read/write data transfer rates up to 440MBps/430MBps which puts it at the lower end of SSD performance. That’s still far faster than even the best external hard disk drives; note that while it is rugged, it is not water resistant.
Also consider
Timetec 1TB external SSD: Now $49.99 at Amazon
A stunning piece of technology that's available at a rock bottom price. I've never seen so much technology crammed into something so cheap. Core i3-performance, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and much more. Windows 11 Pro is the icing on the cake.
Search for B0BB8KRNSB on Amazon if the link doesn’t work.
✅ Price check: n/a Newegg | n/a Walmart
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website builders and web hosting when DHTML and frames were in vogue and started narrating about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium.