Huawei quietly adds 61.44TB SSD option to its flagship storage solution — and now quotes 2:1 compressed capacities as it eyes LTO Tape market as well

At its recent Huawei Connect event, the Chinese tech giant unveiled one of the highest-capacity storage solutions on the planet.

The OceanStor Pacific 9928 features 36 high-density 61.44TB NVMe SSDs per 2U chassis, each just 9.5mm thick, delivering up to 2.21PB of raw capacity.

Huawei says the OceanStor Pacific 9928's efficient design reduces space consumption by 37% compared to traditional SSDs. Titanium fans and Wicking Fence reportedly reduce power consumption to as low as 1500W, and to just 0.25W/TB in a data compression environment.

New-Generation All-Flash Data Center

Additionally, the setup incorporates proprietary flexible RAID, which optimizes flash space utilization and extends SSD lifespan.

This RAID system also enhances data protection and recovery, using advanced algorithms to address failed data blocks. With a 2:1 compression ratio, the OceanStor Pacific 9928 can scale up to 4PB, positioning Huawei's offering as a strong competitor to traditional data storage solutions, including LTO tape which has long been favored for archival and backup purposes.

The OceanStor Pacific line is designed to handle the growing demands of AI, big data, and high-performance computing, offering flexibility with support for block, file, object storage, and HDFS. It can scale to 4,096 nodes, each delivering 2.4 million IOPS and 90GB/s throughput, providing enterprises with the scalability needed for future workloads.

Huawei’s New-Generation All-Flash Data Center solution offers a comprehensive range of products designed for high performance and efficiency.

In addition to the OceanStor Pacific 9928, with its 61.44TB SSDs, the suite features the OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage, equipped with a data-control plane separation architecture, AI accelerator cards, and SmartMatrix 4.0, providing a 99.999999% reliability rate. The OceanStor A800 supports AI model training with up to 500GB/s bandwidth, boosting the efficiency of training clusters by 30%.

Huawei is also targeting data protection and backup with the OceanProtect E series, which offers a data deduplication and compression ratio of up to 72:1. Huawei says this solution integrates seamlessly with its multi-layer ransomware protection.

"Industry's digital and intelligent transformation demands efficient data processing as well as secure and high-quality data," said Michael Qiu, President of Huawei Global Data Storage Marketing & Solution Sales.

"The New-Generation All-Flash Data Center significantly improves data service efficiency and enhances data resilience, helping enterprises embrace the AI era."