HP unveils new AI PCs, software tools to help boost productivity

It probably won’t come as much of a surprise to hear new research has found British workers often have to give up their spare time for work related commitments - but if you’re one of the 1 in 3 British workers who regularly skips their lunch break to catch up on admin tasks, HP has new tools for you.

The company has announced its new Amplify AI programme, which is set to offer “tools, resources, training, and certification” to make sure partners are well equipped to use AI to help their customers and within their own business.

An earlier survey, found that just 42% of workers and 51% of business leaders believe that AI can alleviate tedious tasks and allow employees to focus on the more critical aspects of their work - but HP hopes this will improve.

An AI PC for your admin needs

Alongside the Amplify programme, the company HP is releasing the new HP OmniBook Ultra 14 Flip, its next-gen AI PC 2-in-1 laptop costing £,1699 and featuring an inbuilt AI companion which can answer questions, analyze documents, and gather insights to help reduce workloads.

“AI is set to be a significant driver of change in the future of work, increasing productivity and allowing workers to enjoy their jobs more by taking simple and repetitive tasks off their plates,” said Neil Sawyer, Managing Director of HP’s Northwest Europe market.

“In the UK, according to HP’s WRI, 65% of workers believe AI will make their jobs easier, and at HP we want to make this a reality by empowering workers with the latest in AI technology to achieve their aspirations.” he continued.

Recent research has shown that British workers are overwhelmingly confused about how to integrate AI into their day-to-day work, and in fact only one in four workers actually use AI every day.

We have seen a slew of new products such as these, as Lenovo AI capable PCs saw a 228% rise in the second quarter of 2024. These products are hoping to encourage workers to adopt AI for mundane tasks to boost productivity across the board.