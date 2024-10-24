Many UK workers still aren't using AI at work
Workers are using AI more in their personal lives
Fewer than one in four (23%) UK workers are using AI tools in their everyday roles, according to a study by Jabra, with more (25%) using the tech in their own personal lives.
The low uptake clashes with the apparent general acceptance among managers for AI – seven in 10 UK decision-makers expressed confidence in AI’s potential to boost productivity and efficiency among workers.
Despite this optimism, many leaders are lacking a clear roadmap of how to integrate AI effectively across their business, preventing employees from accessing the right tools.
Businesses need a clearer AI roadmap
Furthermore, 83% of UK business leaders admitted that they’re not actually sure how AI can improve operational efficiency, even though they acknowledge that it could.
“We see many UK organisations eager to jump on the AI wave, but some are still dancing in the dark when it comes to effective implementation and meaningful use," noted Jabra Head of Brand Communications Paul Sephton.
It’s not just the lack of guidance that could be affecting workers’ sentiment towards, and slow uptake of, artificial intelligence. More than one-third (37%) fear that AI could replace either jobs, with 85% stating that they would not trust AI for tasks requiring creativity and innovation.
Generational differences are also apparent – nearly twice as many Millennials and Gen Z workers use AI daily compared with their Baby Boomer counterparts. More millennials (47%) expressed optimism about its potential than Gen Z (37%).
Despite the challenges, more than half (53%) of UK businesses plan to increase their AI budgets, placing the UK among the top countries with the highest intent to invest in AI, trailing behind India and Japan.
Calling for meaningful implementation, Sephton added: “To avoid what we call “AI-washing” - simply jumping on the AI bandwagon - organisations must carefully evaluate the productivity gains that AI can offer and actively involve their employees in this journey.”
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!