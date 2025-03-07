HPE set to cut thousands of employees despite results rise

News
By
published

Layoffs and attrition could affect around 3,000 HPE workers

HPE
Image credit: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Image credit: Hewlett Packard Enterprise)
  • 2,500 HPE workers will lose their jobs by redundancy, another 500 by attrition
  • Next-quarter revenue could be as low as $7.2 billion, $0.7 billion down
  • HPE’s Juniper acquisition is causing another headache for the firm

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has revealed it is set to lay off an estimated 2,500 workers following disappointing economic performance.

CEO Antonio Neri confirmed an estimated 3,000 workers could leave the company, with the remaining 500 coming in the form of attrition (via Bloomberg).

The news followed a 19% dip in extended trading shares yesterday after the company issued weak guidance in its earnings call.

HPE set to axe up to 3,000 workers

Reducing its workforce is estimated to cost HPE about $350 million over the next two years, the company confirmed, but it hopes to see the benefits by 2027.

"We are pleased that we met our revenue guidance estimate as we navigated the quarter,” HPE CFO Marie Myers said, noting the company generated $7.9 billion in its most recent three-month period, ending January 31 2025.

“We took actions in the quarter to streamline costs, which helped us offset other impacts to profitability. We continue to align our strategy and execution with long-term growth trends that will fuel our performance,” Myers added.

HPE says it anticipates revenue of $7.2 billion to $7.6 billion in the next quarter – even the higher figure would mark a drop.

Although AI-driven demand has surged, costly AI components have led to lower-than-ideal margins. HPE also ended up with excess inventory when Nvidia transitions to Blackwell GPUs, adding unnecessarily to the cost with heavy discounts for both dated and less headline-grabbing traditional servers.

HPE isn’t the only business in the family struggling – parent company HP also laid off around 2,000 workers just a few weeks ago.

The company is also facing non-financial struggles – despite EU approval, both UK and US antitrust regulators have expressed concern over HPE’s planned $14 billion acquisition of Juniper. If it goes ahead, the Department of Justice alleges the two combined companies would account for “well over” 70% of the market.

You might also like

TOPICS
Craig Hale
Craig Hale

With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Microsoft
Microsoft reveals another round of job cuts
salesforce logo on blue background
Salesforce is slashing 1,000 jobs, but says workers will be able to reapply
Sophos Antivirus
Sophos is cutting staff following Secureworks deal
Google logo at Made by Google
Not even Google is safe from job cuts - cloud, HR roles set to go
hp logo on hp building
HP says it will move large parts of production out of China
IBM
IBM under fire as return-to-office order suspected of replacing human staff with AI
Latest in Pro
HPE
HPE set to cut thousands of employees despite results rise
Image of someone clicking a cloud icon.
Five ways to save time and money with your IT in 2025
Google Meet on phone
Google Meet is finally giving you the tools to create better AI-generated video backgrounds
1Password partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 team
1Password is making it easier to find passwords based on where you are
Data center racks with cables and servers
The multidimensional strategy enterprises need for AI and cloud workloads
China
Chinese hackers who targeted key US infrastructure charged by Justice Department
Latest in News
HPE
HPE set to cut thousands of employees despite results rise
Google Meet on phone
Google Meet is finally giving you the tools to create better AI-generated video backgrounds
Nacon Revolution X Unlimited
I was impressed by the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited Xbox controller at a recent event, and you can pre-order one right now
1Password partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 team
1Password is making it easier to find passwords based on where you are
Apple MacBook Air M3
The M3 MacBook Air is officially discontinued, but the M2 MacBook Air will live on elsewhere and that's good news
Stock photographs of people smiling and looking at laptops in a small business environment.
This web hosting platform elevates your online presence
More about pro
Google Meet on phone

Google Meet is finally giving you the tools to create better AI-generated video backgrounds
1Password partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 team

1Password is making it easier to find passwords based on where you are
Harmony Cobel standing a dock in Severance season 2 episode 8

Severance season 2 episode 8 just revealed four big details about Harmony Cobel's past – and spawned two new theories about Cold Harbor and Kier Eagan
See more latest
Most Popular
Harmony Cobel standing a dock in Severance season 2 episode 8
Severance season 2 episode 8 just revealed four big details about Harmony Cobel's past – and spawned two new theories about Cold Harbor and Kier Eagan
Nacon Revolution X Unlimited
I was impressed by the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited Xbox controller at a recent event, and you can pre-order one right now
Google Meet on phone
Google Meet is finally giving you the tools to create better AI-generated video backgrounds
1Password partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 team
1Password is making it easier to find passwords based on where you are
Apple MacBook Air M3
The M3 MacBook Air is officially discontinued, but the M2 MacBook Air will live on elsewhere and that's good news
Micron PCIe 6.x SSD
Micron just demoed the world's fastest SSD with PCIe 6.x tech, a sequential read speed of 27GB/s, and yes, it's just a prototype for now
Xiaomi SU7
Xiaomi's EV is racing ahead of Tesla in China – and it's planning a global Model Y rival next
Macrodock M1 docking station
This cute docking station has LCD macro keys and can even power an 8K monitor - but what nailed it are the rotary knobs
linkedin
Watch out - that LinkedIn email could be a fake, laden with malware
The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu
Ace Team announces The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu, a new first-person horror co-op coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC this year