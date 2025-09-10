How to play Minecraft for free

It might seem initially impossible to play Minecraft for free, but there are actually some convenient ways to at least try the game out if not use as a permanent solution. On the surface, it seems like everything to do with Minecraft is a paid deal, from different Minecraft games to setting up the best Minecraft server hosting. If you simply want to try out Minecraft though, you have options.

Below, I take you through all the ways in which you can play Minecraft for free or at least for a lot less than usual. Not every solution will work for every person but it’s worth taking a look at before you dive into a full game purchase.

Minecraft for free: Use the free trial

Not sure if Minecraft is for you? The perfect solution to this predicament is to try it for yourself. There’s a Minecraft free trial for Windows, Android, and PlayStation 5 so most people will be able to access it. This is for the Bedrock version with a trial for Java available for Windows, Linux, and Mac.



In all cases, the free trial is time-limited but you get around 90 minutes on average to be able to check out the game to see if it appeals to you. Given its huge popularity, I think you’ll love it but it’s always good to try before you buy. Downloading Minecraft is just as simple as if you’re buying it.

Minecraft for free: Use the Xbox/PC Game Pass trial

Minecraft is available on Xbox and PC Game Pass so in one way, it’s effectively free on there if you already have a subscription plan. To make it even cheaper/free, there are often Xbox or PC Game Pass trials available for new subscribers and occasionally lapsed subscribers. These can be acquired through buying something like a new PC, laptop or graphics card, but also some people’s phone plan includes Xbox/PC Game Pass, with many other services including it as a freebie.

Xbox/PC Game Pass offers access to hundreds of games as well as Minecraft so it works out as very good value for avid players. All games included through the service are full releases with no limitations. Many more games are added on a regular basis. Check to see if you’re eligible for a 2 week or one month free trial before signing up on a paid plan.

Minecraft Education

If you’re currently studying, you may have access to Minecraft Education through the classes you take. To use the free trial, you need an eligible Microsoft 365 or EntraID account. Check with your teacher or tutor to find out if you can access Minecraft Education this way. It’s possible to explore demo lessons via the Minecraft trial.

Not all students will be able to access Minecraft Education this way. Also, Minecraft Education is different from ‘regular’ Minecraft. Focused on the educational benefits, it comes with pre-built lesson plans and multiplayer for up to 30 students within a closed environment. That means it might not suit your needs but it could be a cheap/free way to check out what Minecraft has to offer.

Play Minecraft Classic

Feeling nostalgic and want to play Minecraft how it used to be? Minecraft Classic is available to play for free within your browser.

It’s a replica of the original which means there are only 32 blocks to use. It’s also a little buggy (as it was back in the day) and, most importantly, you can’t save. Once you close the browser, it’s all gone. Not ideal then.

However, you can copy the link it creates so you can share the world with up to 9 players for a brief time. It’s fun for nostalgia but also for checking out if this kind of sandbox gaming is for you or not. If you just want a quick play of the game, it works well here too.

How much does Minecraft cost?

If none of these ways to play Minecraft for free appeal, you may find yourself wanting to buy Minecraft. It’s the best way to enjoy the full experience.

The standard version for PC includes both Java and Bedrock. It costs $29.99/£34.99. The Switch version is solely the Bedrock one but is the same price as PC. Typically, the PlayStation and Xbox versions cost less, while the mobile version is $6.99/£6.99.

In all cases, look out for sales. Often, the game is discounted as part of various seasonal sales so it’s worth holding out for one of these unless you desperately need the game right now.



Once you’re all set with Minecraft, it might be time for you to learn how to set up a Minecraft server so you can get things working just how you like them.