How to make hard drives faster? Simple, just bunch dozens of them together, Toshiba says

News
By published

Toshiba has opened a new lab for advancing HDD tech

Toshiba HDD Innovation Lab
(Image credit: Toshiba)
  • Toshiba's new European HDD Innovation Lab can improve storage tech
  • Lab offers architecture testing, proof-of-concept setups, and benchmarking
  • Toshiba claims combining dozens of HDDs can boost overall performance

Toshiba Electronics Europe has opened a new HDD Innovation Lab at its Düsseldorf site, expanding its storage evaluation services across Europe and the Middle East.

The new facility (it already has a smaller one in Dubai) is designed to support customers and partners in optimizing hard disk drive configurations for a range of applications, including cloud storage, surveillance systems, and NAS environments.

Toshiba’s lab will focus on assessing HDD setups for broader IT systems such as storage area networks (SAN), providing a space where hardware configurations can be tested and refined. It will be able to evaluate customer-specific architectures and offer a platform for proof-of-concept testing and performance benchmarking.

Combining hard drives

“This new HDD Innovation Lab represents a significant leap forward in providing bespoke solutions and advancing HDD technology,” said Rainer Kaese, senior manager for HDD business development.

“It demonstrates Toshiba’s commitment to drive the industry forward and support customers and partners with technical expertise and resources. We look forward to strengthening existing collaborations and exploring the future business opportunities the new facility will bring."

To carry out these evaluations, the lab brings together servers, JBoDs, chassis, controllers, cables, and a variety of software tools. It also includes equipment to accurately measure energy consumption.

While SSDs have a clear speed advantage over HDDs, they are expensive and, according to Kaese via Blocks & Files, “The flash industry is not be able to manufacture enough capacity to satisfy the growing demand, and still will not be for a significant while.”

The solution to that problem, Kaese suggested, is to bunch HDDS together.

“We have demonstrated that 60 HDDs in ZFS software defined storage can fill the entire speed of a 100GbE network,” he said, adding, “[We] found that a typical configuration of four HDDs (ie. in small Soho NAS) can fill the 10GbE networks. 12 HDDs match the 25GbE of Enterprise networks, and 60 HDDs would require high end 100GbE network speed to unleash the full performance of the many combined HDDs.”

Beyond technical testing, the HDD Innovation Lab aims to support knowledge sharing. Insights from evaluations will be passed directly to customers, and Toshiba says it will conduct its own internal assessments of its HDD product lines, publishing the findings as whitepapers and lab reports.

You might also like

Wayne Williams
Wayne Williams
Editor

Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Seagate Exos M HDD
Seagate smashes largest HDD world record with 36TB hard drive and reveals a 60TB model is coming
Western Digital HDD
Beyond 100TB, here's how Western Digital is betting on heat dot magnetic recording to reach the storage skies
HAMR
Race to 100TB HDD heats up as Seagate pulls rug under Western Digital, Toshiba feet by acquiring HAMR-specialist
HAMR
Seagate reportedly sold two billion GBs worth of storage to two of the world's largest tech companies
26TB WD Red Pro HDD
Western Digital introduces 26TB WD Red Pro HDDs for RAID and NAS systems at a surprisingly low price
Seagate Exos M HDD
Seagate quietly launched joint world's largest HDD with a 32TB capacity, but it uses a controversial technology
Latest in Pro
cybersecurity
What's the right type of web hosting for me?
Security padlock and circuit board to protect data
Trust in digital services around the world sees a massive drop as security worries continue
Hacker silhouette working on a laptop with North Korean flag on the background
North Korea unveils new military unit targeting AI attacks
An image of network security icons for a network encircling a digital blue earth.
US government warns agencies to make sure their backups are safe from NAKIVO security issue
Laptop computer displaying logo of WordPress, a free and open-source content management system (CMS)
This top WordPress plugin could be hiding a worrying security flaw, so be on your guard
construction
Building in the digital age: why construction’s future depends on scaling jobsite intelligence
Latest in News
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses
Samsung's rumored smart specs may be launching before the end of 2025
Apple iPhone 16 Review
The latest iPhone 18 leak hints at a major chipset upgrade for all four models
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Monday, March 24 (game #1155)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, March 24 (game #386)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, March 24 (game #652)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Sunday, March 23 (game #1154)
More about pro
Asus Ascent GX10

Asus debuts its own mini AI supercomputer: Ascent GX10 costs $2999 and comes with Nvidia's GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip
Toshiba Canvio Flex 4TB

I reviewed the Toshiba Canvio Flex 4TB – it's big on storage but stuck in the past
Llama Water Tracker

My days of forgetting to drink water are over thanks to this adorable little app
See more latest
Most Popular
Asus Ascent GX10
Asus debuts its own mini AI supercomputer: Ascent GX10 costs $2999 and comes with Nvidia's GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses
Samsung's rumored smart specs may be launching before the end of 2025
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Monday, March 24 (game #1155)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, March 24 (game #652)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, March 24 (game #386)
Apple iPhone 16 Review
The latest iPhone 18 leak hints at a major chipset upgrade for all four models
Micron SOCAMM memory module
World's biggest RAM vendors develop superior memory form factor exclusively for Nvidia, sorry Intel and AMD
Asus Vivobook 18
The Asus Vivobook 18 is the only affordable 18-inch laptop right now, and it comes with a powerful CPU no other laptop has
Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall in The Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms
A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight – everything we know so far about HBO's Game of Thrones prequel
Vinpower iXFlash and iXFlash Cube
This tiny 2TB USB Flash drive can both charge and backup your iPhone at the same time