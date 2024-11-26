Google Meet's new update will finally help all of us look a little better on our morning video call

Automatic framing is coming to all Google Meet users

The Feature will automatically position you in the center of the video frame

Framing can be adjusted at any time, and will even work with virtual backgrounds

Looking your best on the morning team video call could soon be a lot easier thanks to a new update coming to Google Meet.

The video conferencing platform has revealed its automatic framing tool will be coming to all Google Workspace platform tiers, giving more users a better depiction of themselves whilst on a call.

The tool helps automatically center users in the middle of the screen when joining a video call or meeting, meaning they are properly framed and as visible as possible.

Google Meet framing

Automatic framing was launched by Google Workspace back in 2022, but until now has only been available on selected tiers. Going forward, it will be on by default for all users, and there is no admin control required.

"Depending on their camera placement, some meeting participants might be less visible than others," the company noted in a Google Workspace update blog post. "With automatic framing, Google Meet will automatically center your video before joining a meeting to help ensure equal visibility for all participants."

The feature kicks in before a user joins the call, but can be re-adjusted at any time during a meeting by the user if they want to refresh how they look, by hovering over the video tile and clicking reframe.

The tool will also now work better with virtual backgrounds, which previously may have affected how a user is framed while on a call. Google says Meet will, "continuously keep you centered when using a virtual background, ensuring your background is fixed and not constantly reframing which can be distracting."

The news is the latest in a series of recent updates for Google Meet in recent weeks as it looks to become more helpful and intuitive for users everywhere.

This includes a new picture-in-picture feed, which automatically opens when navigating into a different tab - useful for those who may have to search for relevant information or data from different sources.

Google's Gemini AI platform will also now automatically take notes during a meeting, letting users "drop the pen" and focus more clearly on the meeting instead of splitting focus between listening and taking notes on video conferencing calls.