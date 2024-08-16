Google Meet wants you to take your video calls out of the office

Google has revealed a host of new tools and features aimed at helping push its video conferencing tool out of the office space and into your everyday life.

The company has unveiled new additions for the Google Meet mobile app for iOS and Android it says will make it not just a business-focused tool, but one you can be happy with chatting with friends and family.

The changes include easier access to background, filters, effects, emoji alongside more advanced features such as live captions.

Google Meet on mobile boost

Users will also see a refreshed design and look for Google Meet on mobile that the company says will mean they can start and received video calls much quicker than before.

The new layout gives options to quickly start or schedule a Google Meet call, and also includes call control buttons much like you'd see for business calls. This includes the chat feature, which allows you to stay in touch with your contacts while on a call, allowing you to share links and offer comment without disturbing the flow of the conversation.

Calls can now be taken on-the-go with much less hassle thanks to a new audio-only mode, which displays larger call control buttons for when you might be travelling or walking.

Personalization and customization has become increasingly important for users everywhere, and Google Meet aims to also make this a whole lot easier. Whether it's a filter, virtual background or even adding accessories such as a hat or scarf, the platform allows users to combine and stack multiple effects together so you'll always look your best.

Emoji reactions can also now be sent, allowing users to quickly react to what's being said on the call, again without disrupting the conversation - with choices including a thumbs up, smiley face or celebration reactions.

"Today we’re starting to roll out an updated video calling experience in Google Meet that includes a new look and features to help you stay even more connected with anyone you’re chatting with — from friends and family to classmates and co-workers," Jennifer Shen, Product Manager, Google Meet wrote in a blog post announcing the news.

"With these updates, you can access advanced features more easily, use emoji reactions, and try on-the-go mode, all while enjoying a consistent experience across video calls and scheduled meetings in Meet."