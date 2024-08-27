Google Meet is fixing one of the most annoying parts of video conferencing in your browser

Losing track of your video calls when switching between browser tabs could soon be a thing of the past thanks to a new Google Meet update.

The video conferencing service has launched a new tweak that will ensure users can always keep track of their meeting or call, with a picture-in-picture feed automatically opening when navigating into a different tab.

The feature should be incredibly useful for those who may have to search for relevant information or data in another tab, especially those users who juggle multiple tabs and windows at the same time.

Google Meet picture-in-picture

(Image credit: Google Workspace)

In a Google Workspace update blog post announcing the "simple, yet impactful update", the company noted the feature was already present in Meet, but is now easier to use and much more reactive.

Previously, users would have needed to manually turn on the feature during a meeting, but picture-in-picture will now launch automatically when the user switches tabs. The feature can be switched off if needed via Google Chrome Settings, where it sits alongside the triggers for turning off camera and microphone feeds.

There are some restrictions - obviously you'll need to be using Google Chrome as your browser, and the feature will only work on desktop and laptop devices for the time being.

The feature is rolling out now, and will be available to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The news is the latest upgrade for Google Meet in recent weeks, following the announcement that the company's Gemini AI platform will now automatically take notes during a meeting, letting users "drop the pen" and focus more clearly on the meeting instead of splitting focus between listening and taking notes on video conferencing calls.