Google Chat takes on Teams, Slack with instant meetings

Google Chat adds new quick-start "Huddles"

Audio-first meetings will allow users to quickly chat to colleagues or friends

Follows similar launches by Slack and Microsoft Teams

Getting up to speed on the latest work tasks could soon be a lot simpler thanks to a new online collaboration feature being added to Google Chat.

The messaging service has announced 'huddles', a new quick-start tool that allows users to create an audio-only meeting directly from your chat window.

The company says huddles will be ideal for those moments when you're looking to quickly catch up with a colleague, offering a "fast and flexible way to connect".

Google Chat huddles

(Image credit: Google Workspace)

Users can start a huddle in direct messages, group messages and spaces via a relocated Meet button, which is moving from the compose bar in Chat to the header, now offering the option to start a call, huddle, or share a Meet link all in one menu.

Now located in the top right corner of a chat window, users will need to click the Video icon in the top right corner of your chat message > select Start a huddle.

Huddles will start as audio-only, but users can turn on video feeds whenever they like.

Anyone asked to join a huddle will see a chat chip appear in the message thread, telling them a huddle has started, and presenting a Join button to enter it.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The feature is rolling out now, and will be available to Google Workspace Business Starter, Standard, and Plus tiers, along with Enterprise Starter, Standard, and Plus, Frontline Starter and Standard, Essentials, Enterprise Essentials, and Enterprise Essentials Plus, and Nonprofits tiers.

"Huddles help to reduce meeting fatigue for hybrid workers, and eliminates the need for lengthy discussions over email or in Chat," the company noted in a Google Workspace updates blog post announcing the news.

"Instead of jumping out of the conversation and into a meeting, huddles integrates directly and smoothly into the Chat experience. The format of huddles also supports multi-tasking while in Chat as you can easily resize or share your screen."

The feature sees Google Chat follow in the footsteps of rivals Slack and Microsoft Teams, both of which already offer the opportunity to launch instant meetings.

Slack's own feature - also called Huddles -allows for instant launching video and audio chats for those spontaneous catch ups or brain dumps. The company recently revealed its Slack AI platform will now generate notes, using real-time audio along with the messages sent in the huddle to create a transcript, letting attendees keep track of exactly what was said, and by whom.