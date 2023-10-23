Gmail will now let you read your work emails across a foldable phone screen

Google has improved its Gmail UI across Android devices with foldable screens to make accessing attachments more intuitive.

Users can now open links and attachments on “large screen Android devices” beside the Gmail app, including on tablets like the Google Pixel Tablet and foldables like the Google Pixel Fold.

In landscape orientation, or when unfolded, the Gmail app now supports multitasking, joining others like Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

Multitasking on the Google Pixel Fold just got better

In full-screen mode, emails are displayed on the right-hand side of the screen next to the inbox sidebar, which is housed on the left.

Opening a new window beside Gmail shifts the email body to the left and hides the sidebar, making space for the new window on the right.

Google says that users can control how wide each window is by dragging the central divider handle, or they can simply opt for the standard 50:50 layout.

Improved multitasking on larger displays will help maintain Google’s position as a popular business smartphone provider.

The Pixel Fold strikes a useful balance between portability and practicality, offering all-important screen real estate to businesspeople working on the go without having to carry an extra tablet.

As well as some other Google Workspace apps, third-party developers have been building widescreen support into their apps, too. Zoom, Adobe Acrobat Reader, Dropbox, Evernote, and Todoist have all been optimized to make full use of larger displays.

Furthermore, the now-generally available Android 14 received several business-focused enhancements, including security improvements and more controls for fleet admins, among wider tweaks and improved accessibility functionalities.