Gmail will let you use Gemini to talk to and search through your emails

Google has rolled out more Gemini functionality within Gmail for paying subscribers, but only for Android users.

The new Gmail Q&A functionality within the Android app is designed as an on-the-go alternative to the side panel tools for the web experience, and the company has already committed to bringing an iOS counterpart “soon.”

With Gmail Q&A, users can ask Gemini questions about their inbox, find specific details within emails more easily, sort their inbox and generate email summaries.

Gmail app gets new Gemini Q&A feature

Google said: “We are excited to help users supercharge their productivity with the help of Gemini in Gmail.”

Gmail users will need to have smart features and personalization turned on. They can then find the new features within the Gemini star in the top right of the interface.

Looking ahead, Google has already committed to rolling out broader support for the feature within Drive.

For now, though, only Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, Education Premium customers as well as Google One AI Premium subscribers will be able to access the functionality on Android devices.

Personal subscribers to Google One AI Premium also get access to other AI tools provided to business customers, such as Gemini Advanced and generative AI within Gmail, Docs, Slides and Meet, together with 2TB of cloud storage, Nest Aware and Fitbit Premium. The plan costs $19.99 a month.

The news comes around two weeks after the Silicon Valley giant announced its new smartphones, including the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which are designed to support the latest artificial intelligence.