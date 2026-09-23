Have you been getting an unusual amount of spam calls recently? Automated voices asking you to add a number on WhatsApp? Don’t worry, it’s not just you.

The UK appears to be going through a sudden spike in spam calls and messages, but the reason why isn’t immediately clear. Luckily it seems many of them are following a similar script.

In the spirit of combatting the spam scourge, I’ve spoken to friends and colleagues about the types of messages they have been receiving to help you spot the legitimate calls from the illegitimate - and how spam filtering can help you screen calls before you answer.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Types of scam calls

From what I have gathered so far, there are a few different spam and scam call campaigns going around at the moment. Here’s what you might have heard:

An automated voice saying “Please add me on WhatsApp”

By getting you to add the number on WhatsApp, these callers can then bypass spam filtering and allow the scam to continue. It also makes it much easier for scammers to pass on malicious files or links that are difficult to check before opening.

WhatsApp-based scams can sometimes be ‘task scams’ - where the recipient is offered a job testing services or apps for real money. These scams offer rewards that can be cashed out for completing tasks, but instead of banking your reward, they instead steal your financial information.

Automated Phil

Automated Phil (who isn't always called Phil) will address you directly by name and ask you yes or no questions. In doing so, they will record your voice saying “yes” which they can then use to try to trick voice-recognition systems used by financial services and banks. When you receive a call such as this, never answer the question with “yes” and instead ask “who is calling?”

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fake reps of companies offering introductory pricing/offers

These calls are usually people pretending to be representatives of mobile networks or internet service providers. They’ll ask if you’d like to hear about an offer, ask which network you are currently with, or tell you that someone has opened an account in your name. If you are expecting a call from your service provider, call back using the official number listed on their legitimate website instead.

Calls from immigration regarding outstanding cases

A rather sinister scam call that is designed to create panic on the receiving end, hoping to trick the victim out of their senses to get a callback where the scam can continue.

In some scam calls, you may receive a voicemail and decide to call back, thinking it is a legitimate call from a friend or family member only to be greeted by a stranger who has no idea what is going on and is just as confused as you are.

The scammers could be using a legitimate Voice-over-IP (VoIP) service that allows an international call to pose as a number with the correct number format for where you live. This works by routing their call through the internet and delivering the call as a local number.

How did they get my number?

Hackers are largely indiscriminate when it comes to breaking into computer systems, and - unless it is a targeted attack - they often don’t know what company they have breached until they exfiltrate any data.

But some breaches are worse than others. Supply chain attacks may not necessarily hit the company that you gave your data to, but a different company that works with the victim company.

For example, a clothing brand will need to provide your email address or mobile number to a logistics company that handles delivery. That logistics company may handle deliveries for more than one clothing brand, so when hackers hit the logistics company they can steal all of the data from multiple brands.

But the recent rise in spam calls may not necessarily be caused by a new data breach.

In order to make some quick cash, some hackers will collect data from multiple separate breaches and organize them into one big file before offering it for sale. The data contained within this trove could be from months or years ago, but many of the email addresses and phone numbers will still be active and are a potential victim.

What can I do?

There are a few ways to stay safe when trying to navigate potential spam and scam calls.

If a caller claims to be from a service you use such as your internet or phone provider, always ask for their name and then call back the company using the official number listed on the website. If it was a legitimate call, you’ll be routed back through to them. If not, you’ll know for sure that it was a scam.

Your bank will never ask you to tell them your PIN or card reader codes over the phone, nor will they ask for your password or ask for money to be transferred to a new account that you haven’t set up. If you aren’t sure if it is a legitimate call, use the same technique as above to find out if it really is from your bank.

One key thing to keep in mind when getting a spam call: don't hang up.

If you receive a call that your phone marks as spam, let it ring until it stops. If you hang up before answering, it lets scammers know that the phone number is active and monitored, so they will likely call back or pass on your number to other scammers.

Alternatively, you can also set up call screening on most phones. Here is how to set up call screening on iPhone and Android:

How to set up call screening

How to set up call screening on iPhone:

Call screening is only available on iPhone 11 and above running iOS 26 or later.

Go to your Settings App

At the bottom, tap Apps

Scroll down and tap on Phone

Scroll down until you see ' Screen Unknown Callers ’

’ Turn on ‘Ask Reason for Calling’

This will mean that any incoming call from a number that isn’t saved to your contacts will be asked for more information before your phone rings. This information will be displayed as plain text so you can see if the call is legitimate before answering. Just beware that calls from legitimate numbers will also be sent through call screening.

How to set up call screening on Android:

Open the Phone app

Tap the three vertical dots in the top-right corner

in the top-right corner Tap Settings and then tap Spam and Call Screen or Call Screen

and then tap or Turn on 'Automatically screen calls'

On Android, you will be able to select which calls are screened; maximum protection will screen all unknown numbers; medium protection will screen calls marked as suspicious and will outright decline spam; basic protection will not screen any calls and will only decline known spam.

If you've encountered a new spam or scam campaign not included on this list, leave us a comment below to help others spot the calls before they become victims.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.