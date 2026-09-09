This is easily one of the best-value SIM deals I've seen right now - and it's a steal for data-guzzlers, regular travellers, and anyone who hates being locked into a monthly contract.

Right now, this EE Rolling Unlimited SIM is just £15 a month (was £35) at Scancom when you use the code HUKDSAVE.

As a rolling SIM, there's no monthly contract to sign, letting you cancel any time. The plan includes unlimited monthly calls, text, and data. There's also 25GB Europe Roaming included at no extra cost.

Today's best unlimited SIM deal

Save 57% EE Unlimited Rolling SIM: was £35 now £15 at scancom.co.uk Unlimited data, texts, calls | 25GB European roaming | No monthly contracts Running on EE's fast network coverage, this is one of the best SIM deals I've seen. The included 25GB data roaming in Europe makes it ideal for business travel and holidaymakers who want to avoid expensive roaming fees. For the full discount, use code HUKDSAVE.

Why we recommend it

Unlimited data, calls, and text, and free European roaming data make this one of the best-value SIM deals around right now.

At £15 a month, rather than £35, you get EE's reliable network speeds with absolutely no contract to sign, so you can cancel any time.

The generous 25GB data roaming for Europe is ideal for frequent travellers (whether that's for work or pleasure). And it's more than enough data allowance for streaming, video calls, map navigation, and checking messages and emails when public or hotel Wi-Fi is slow.

I haven't seen a similar cost with similar benefits from EE either on Amazon or direct from the network provider.

Price context & historical value

No two ways about it, £15 a month for unlimited data, calls, and text is an excellent price. For comparison, an Unlimited Rolling SIM plan without the 25GB European data roaming is priced at £25 a month at Amazon. Buying a monthly contract unlimited SIM with no free roaming data direct from EE is currently £23 a month.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the EE Unlimited Rolling SIM if...

You don't want to sign up to a monthly contract, use a lot of data at home, or you're often traveling to Europe for work.

❌ Skip the EE Unlimited Rolling SIM if...

You'd rather buy direct from EE to get the network provider's support and sign-up extras, or you need more than 25GB European data roaming.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

As it's part of the EE network, make sure you get the service in your area. You can use EE's coverage checker here.

It's also worth pointing out that Scancom is also technically a B2B site, and you'll use the company for support, rather than EE's in-house team.

That doesn't mean you need to be a business to buy and use the SIM, and we've seen reports online that the company won't check for business credentials anyway. But that's its main purpose is for professionals.