4K TVs have dropped in price so much that are now cheaper than similar sized 4K monitors. And 43-inch, equivalent to a quartet of 22-inch displays, is the sweet spot.

Why does that matter? Well it means you can now enjoy the real estate of four full HD screens without the hassle of getting them connected to your laptop or dangling off your wall.

And believe me, I’ve gone through the whole single monitor > dual monitor > large screen cycle to know that 43-inch, 4K TVs (used as monitors) are the real deal.

I bought my Logik L43AUE21 4K 43-inch TV more than three years ago for about £200. You can now get half a dozen alternatives from brands such as LG, Samsung, Hisense or TCL.

Sure, they may not rival displays better suited for gaming or creative use cases but these will invariably be far more expensive and for casual, productivity scenarios, any of the TVs below will be all that you need, all of which are priced below £190 (yes, £190).

Today's best cheap 4K 43-inch TV monitors

LG 43UR78006LK: £189 at Richer Sounds If I had to spend money again to buy a 4K TV to be used as a monitor, I would spend it on this LG set. At £189 including delivery, it is marvellously cheap and, because you are buying it from Richer Sounds, you get a 6-year warranty bundled for free plus the ability to get an extra £10 off by signing to their free VIP club. The 43UR78006LK was launched back in 2023 and has some clever features found on far more expensive sets: Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi and a LAN port. Note that you can also purchase it from John Lewis for £179.99, a price that includes five year warranty.

Samsung DU8070: £169.99 at Amazon A 4K TV from Samsung for less than £170? I barely believed it until I saw what Amazon is proposing. This is a 2024 model and it includes the strict minimum. Tizen OS, 4K upstacling, half a dozen ports, probably the thinnest bezel of all the headsets on display, Knox security system and access to mre than 800 free TV channels courtesy of Samsung TV Plus. Like the LG above it has a LAN port, WI-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2. I love the fact that it has a solar powered remote control, very eco-green. The DU8070 comes second to the above because of the shorter warranty. Note that to get this price, you will need to click on the other sellers on Amazon box and select Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

LG 43UT80006LA: £199 at Marks Electrical Next on the list is the LG 43UT80006LA, available from £199 from Marks Electrical, including free delivery to most of the UK. A newer model compared to the one above, it benefits from an updated WebOS, LG’s proprietary TV operating system which includes Miracast (I didn’t find any mention of wireless mirroring for the 43UR78006LK). This feature allows you to cast content from your smartphone onto a much bigger screen, instantly converting it into a PC replacement. The rest of the spec sheet reads the same: three HDMI 2.0 ports, two USB connectors, SPDIF and AI Upscale. The only drawback is that it has a one-year warranty only, one that cannot sadly be extended.

TCL 43P755K: £169 at Peter Tyson The cheapest of this list, the TCL 43P755K is available from Peter Tyson for a mere £169 or the equivalent of less than £43 per monitor if you were to get four to build a similar setup. Unlike the LG sets, this one uses Android TV which means that you get built in Chromecast, Google Assistant as well as a familiar interface. This TCL 4K 43-inch TV is also available from Amazon for £179. Note that it comes with a 2-year warranty and matches the LG models above when it come to connectivity and audio (two 10W speakers).