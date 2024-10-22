Five ways AI and data is making the difference in the Premier League

The Premier League is a cut-throat environment where even minor advantages can mean the difference between glory and disappointment (new Manchester United board member and serial sporting winner, Sir Dave Brailsford, for example, is known for his ‘marginal gains’ theory).

Now Artificial Intelligence (AI) is helping football clubs to get ahead of the competition, offering teams a powerful tool to gain a competitive edge through data-driven insights.

Here's how AI tools are transforming top-level football in England:

1. Tactical superiority

AI can analyze mountains of data from past matches, including player movements, formations, passing patterns and shot locations. This match analysis allows coaches to identify weaknesses in their own team's play and exploit vulnerabilities in their opponents' tactics. Earlier this year, Google DeepMind unveiled its prototype AI football tactician, developed in collaboration with Premier League club, Liverpool, that recommends positional changes for players standing at corners – potentially leading to fewer goals conceded.

AI models can now go beyond analyzing past performance with predictive analytics. By factoring in player fitness, weather conditions, and even psychological factors, AI can predict how opponents might react to different strategies, allowing coaches to develop tailored game plans that maximize their chances of success.

AI can also simulate different tactical scenarios during a match, allowing coaches to test formations and substitutions before they’re implemented on the pitch. This "what-if" scenario planning helps coaches to make informed decisions in the heat of the moment.

2. Performance optimization

AI is already assisting with scouting and recruitment through its ability to analyze data on young players from around the world, identifying hidden gems who might have been flagged up by traditional scouting methods. This helps clubs recruit talent that fits their playing style and fills the necessary gaps in their squad.

AI can analyze a player's technical skills, physical attributes, and even psychological data to predict their future performance. This performance prediction helps clubs when it comes to deciding on contract renewals, playing time and potential loan deals.

AI can also analyze player data from training sessions to identify areas for improvement. With squad sizes increasing, this allows coaches to create a personalized training program that targets each player's specific weaknesses – ensuring that each member of the squad gets the attention they deserve.

3. Injury prevention

AI is playing a significant role in risk assessment. It can analyze training data, such as heart rate and movement patterns, to identify if a player is at risk of injury or burnout. This early detection allows teams to implement preventative measures that keep their star players on the pitch.

In their own way, Premier League footballers are finely tuned machines and – as with any other machines – they need to be looked after and have their workloads managed. AI can help to optimize player training schedules, ensuring they aren’t overtrained or underprepared. This reduces the risk of injuries and keeps players at peak performance throughout the season.

4. Enhanced fan engagement

Personalized content is now taking off in numerous walks of life. AI chatbots can interact with fans, answering questions, providing personalized content and offering exclusive, behind-the-scenes access. AI is also being used to enhance things like Premier League fantasy football, which engages many thousands of football lovers on a weekly basis.

These developments foster even deeper connections with fans and increase revenue streams. AI-powered tools can also provide fans with in-game tactical analysis, in real-time, helping them understand the game beyond just the score line and increasing their overall enjoyment.

5. Organizational change: AI-assisted draws

This year’s Champions League, featuring Premier League teams Arsenal, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Liverpool, has seen an expansion, from 32 to 36 teams, with a new more complex format – and this means that the traditional manual process of drawing teams ‘from a hat’ can no longer be relied upon.

The old group stage, where eight groups of four teams would play each other ‘home’ and ‘away’, has been replaced by a single 36-team league phase. This means that clubs will now play eight different teams. This year’s draw, in August 2024, saw the teams seeded and put into four pots of nine – with AI then used to select the appropriate fixtures, based on multiple variables. This data-led approach increases the propriety of fixture selection, and has reduced the draw time, from around four hours to just over half-an-hour.

AI is not a silver bullet

There are still a number of limitations to consider around the technology. The effectiveness of AI models heavily relies on the quality and quantity of data they’re trained on. Biased or incomplete data can lead to inaccurate insights, so it’s vital that clubs consider data quality. And, while AI can provide valuable data, human coaches and analysts are still essential for interpreting this data, making decisions, and adapting to unforeseen circumstances during a match – sometimes a coach’s intuitive feel for a match situation or the potential impact a player might have will be far more effective than an AI’s cold, data-driven approach.

Then there are the ethical considerations. There are some concerns about the potential for AI to widen the gap between rich and poor clubs who have access to vast amounts of data and resources. At the moment though it seems that, in the Premier League, it might be that those smaller clubs are actually the ones using new technology to elevate their status.

AI is revolutionizing the Premier League by providing data-driven insights that give teams a competitive edge. While a number of clubs are using the technology, some are guarded about exactly how they are employing it. This is likely because – in the case of smaller clubs like Brighton and Brentford – it is allowing them to punch above their weight to maintain their position in the top-flight. While some limitations exist, AI is here to stay, continuously evolving and offering new possibilities for the beautiful game.

