Five steps to consider when rolling out WhatsApp for Business

There are currently 2.7 billion active accounts on WhatsApp, with over 100 million messages sent a day.

While the prevalence of personal communications via the platform is plain to see, WhatsApp for Business is a newer phenomenon, with increasing numbers of brands offering it as an option for customer service and support, as well as for the distribution of marketing messages. But understandably, it can take some getting used to for customers on the receiving end.

The lines between personal and professional WhatsApp engagements can easily become blurred. Some may find they prefer to keep the platform just for conversations with family and friends, while others may find it a convenient way to get help and support from the brands and retailers they’re shopping with.

Brands can’t assume their entire customer base will have the same preferences when it comes to engagement platforms. So, what should brands consider as they navigate WhatsApp for Business as a channel for customer engagement?

Sam Richardson Social Links Navigation CX Consultant, Twilio.

Tread carefully

Although WhatsApp is considered by almost a quarter of consumers (23%) to be one of the best channels to get their attention, many consumers are still highly protective of personal channels - WhatsApp included. 52% want to keep these personal channels just that.

With brands needing to earn their right to be in what consumers consider to be their personal space, understanding your audience and their preferences has never been more important. Consent is also non-negotiable, with almost a quarter of consumers (22%) saying they would consider opting into WhatsApp communications if they had given the brand explicit consent to do so – so make sure you have the green light first.

Personalize, personalize, personalize

Tailoring content is the other key to success here. Over two fifths of consumers (41%) would be more receptive to messages on such personal communication channels if they were hyper-personalized, showcasing the importance of tailored interactions over generic ones. Half (50%) of respondents also indicated they are less forgiving when sent irrelevant information on WhatsApp. It can be a powerful tool for customer service via quick text chat - especially as so many of us are using it all day, every day. But it can’t be used as a dumping ground for promotional messages, or operate in a silo. It must align with the broader profile that a brand has for a given customer.

WhatsApp for Business should be seen as another source by which brands can better understand and serve their customers. Rather than potentially valuable insights being stuck in the one location, make sure that first-party data that customers willingly share on WhatsApp is accessible and can be pulled into unified profiles in a Customer Data Platform (CDP). This could include intel on customers’ preferences, purchase history, accessibility needs, preferred interaction times, and interests, for example. Being able to draw on this data across all communication channels makes for a far more compelling customer service experience.

Embed AI from the outset

AI should be considered a key enabler for maximizing WhatsApp for Business, and facilitating the personalization it hinges on for success. Indeed, AI needs to be considered in your WhatsApp for Business approach from the get-go.

Once you have a data-fueled CDP, AI can then help sort and interpret this data to make sure brands can leverage quality insights and turn them into tailored communications at scale.

For promotional messaging, for example, AI can help roll out potentially millions of WhatsApp marketing campaigns that are personalized to a hyper-individualized level. Marketers can say goodbye to the generic marketing messages that discourage engagement. AI can instead help marketers share tailored offers and incredibly personalized product recommendations. Customers who have opted out, may not be interested, have already converted, or those already in touch with a complaint (and likely wouldn’t be receptive to a hard-sell tactic) can also be excluded.

For customer service, meanwhile, the combination of an AI-powered chatbot and a platform like WhatsApp can help sort and filter queries automatically, speed up response times, and deliver valuable customer context and insights to the human agents that are needed, so that every interaction is more context-driven and useful for the customer.

Provide breadth of choice

Another part of understanding and accommodating your customers is catering to their communication preferences. While WhatsApp for Business offers powerful means to reach a large proportion of customers, it can’t be the be all and end all.

There’s a time and place for WhatsApp, and ultimately some customers will prefer to get their queries answered or receive promotional messages via other channels. Brands need to make it easy for customers to share their preferences on what they want to receive, and on what channels – whether it’s promotions, customer support, or delivery updates.

And for those without a smartphone, WhatsApp for Business will only lead to digital exclusion. It’s about providing breadth of choice.

Consider data and security alongside experience

Customer convenience and security go hand in hand, and no customer wants to compromise on either. Data security and privacy, particularly with WhatsApp being frequently used for customer service and likely carrying confidential or sensitive customer information as a result, is essential for brands rolling out WhatsApp for Business.

Thankfully, WhatsApp employs end-to-end encryption, meaning exchanges cannot be intercepted by any third party. However, any customer data that’s being exfiltrated out of the platform needs to be handled securely on the brand’s side too.

Brands should be transparent in their data retention policies, clearly explaining why they’re capturing and storing certain data, how long they plan to retain it, and how they will secure it. Customers must also be given the option to request deletion if they wish.

WhatsApp can be a highly effective tool to offer quick service and support where many consumers already find convenient for getting other things done in their lives. By taking a considered, careful approach in how they use it, brands can deliver the greatest possible value for their customers, while building trust in them at the same time.

