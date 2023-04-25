Google has been the most popular search engine in the world with about 8.5 billion searches per day and 88.6 billion searches per month (opens in new tab) . It has been used and is still used by many people to search for locations, get tips on products, get recommendations and reviews on products, etc. One of its tools, which is Google My Business, is a free, powerful, and important tool used by many business owners to improve their visibility in Google search results and increase the number of visits to their sites.

Google My Business makes it easier for businesses to promote their store and products, and manage their store effectively. It's like a virtual phone book, it increases your chance of reaching potential customers thereby making your business easier to be found on Google search results.

Setting up a Google My Business Profile is one step to success for a business owner, it increases your chance of appearing in local search results thereby boosting your online visibility, and credibility. It's a tool that allows you to effectively manage and communicate with your customers, which helps to build trust and loyalty between you and your customers.

In this article, I will be showing you how to use Google my business for your business advancement. This article contains a step-by-step guide to setting up your Google My Business Profile, including how to optimize it for your business. Let's dive in!

Chapter 1

What is Google Business Profile?

Like I said earlier, Google My Business Profile is a very powerful, easy-to-use tool, used by businesses to manage their business effectively, increasing visibility and appearance on local search results. It's like an ecosystem, it comprises your opening hours, closing hours, contact details, location, etc.

It helps customers find your business online, by creating a unique profile with the interface, it allows businesses to create an extension of their website to increase visibility. This tool is worth adding to your digital marketing channels for your business. According to a survey by Bright Local (opens in new tab), it discovered that the average business which uses Google My Business for their business expansion or visibility has a total of 1,009 searches each month, with 16% of these searches coming from direct searches, and 85% of these searches coming from Discovery searches.

Why you need a Google My Business account

There are several reasons or benefits of using this powerful tool, no matter the industry you operate in. This tool is very important if you want to boost your brand or business visibility, discoverability, credibility, etc. If you are still considering or thinking about creating a profile, let me walk you through the things or benefits your businesses can gain from creating a Google My Business Page.

1. Increase Online Presence/ Getting Found on Google search results

Creating a Google My Business Profile is the most effective strategy to increase your online presence. One reason you need a Google My Business Profile is that the world is becoming a digitally focused world and setting up your online presence is essential to staying ahead or in front of other local customers.

Your brand visibility not only provides your brand awareness but also drives more potential customers to you. Setting up your profile accurately with the correct address, business category, hours of operation (opening and closing hours), phone number, and website will make it easier for potential customers to find you online. By simply listing your business on Google My Business, you are setting your brand up to get found on Google search results thereby increasing your chance of getting found online.

2. Customer Insights

Knowing your customers gives you insights on how to appeal to them or serve them better. Google My Business, gives you insights into who your target customers are, their location, and how they are engaging with your business.

By navigating through the insights section of your Google My Business Profile you will find what your customers are doing, if they are requesting your store location if they are clicking on your website if they are checking any products out, or if they are calling your business, etc. With this information, you can know how to modify your changes, understand your customers better and improve your business.

3. Promote Your Products

Creating awareness of your products is very essential. Running ads to promote a product can be very costly but with Google My Business Profile you can run that for free.

Google My Business listing is a great way to promote your product, accurately listing your product and regularly updating your listing is very important for a successful SEO.

Ways To Promote Your Product on Google My Business Profile:

Offer Page: These are billboards in your Google My Business Profile for your product. They help bring your offers and products to the forefront of your profile. The deals or offers will appear above your reviews with the image of the products attached to them giving shoppers the urge to make an impulse purchase.

Events: Do you have any events coming up? Are deals or promotions coming up? Then with your Google My Business Profile you can schedule and set the event, providing information on the location and time of the events to enable interested persons to attend.

4. Show Up in Google Map Search

About 90% of people use Google Maps to locate a business nearby. With Google My Business Profile it makes it easier and more convenient for customers to visit your store and they will be more likely to make a purchase.

5. Boost Sales With Reviews

The majority of people love to go through the review of a product or service before making a purchase. Google My Business enables customers to be able to leave feedback on your business for other customers to see, and by doing so increases trust, credibility, and sales.

We'll update this guide each month over the next six months to provide a fully comprehensive guide to using Google My Business, so do check back regularly for more help and tips as we publish them.

^ Back to top