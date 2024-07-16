Feeling unproductive at work? It could all be down to audio - and here's the biggest issues around

Noisy offices could significantly impact employees’ physical, mental, and cognitive health, new research has claimed.

A report from Jabra has highlighted the effects of overstimulation on productivity, underscoring the need for quiet workspaces and even calling for wider acceptance of hybrid working setups, where workers might be more in control of their environment.

According to the analysis of 2,000 knowledge workers from four countries, nearly three-quarters (71%) of UK workers report that working in loud environments leads to mental fatigue, with three in five (59%) believing that noise diminishes their passion for work.

Could a noisy office be killing your productivity?

Nine in 10 (92%) workers indicated that the ability to focus, complete tasks, and maintain mental health are of equal importance in the office, with more than half experiencing stress due to office noise.

In the push for office-based working, many companies have implemented return-to-office mandates citing greater productivity and collaboration opportunities when working in person, however colleagues have contested this with their desire for greater flexibility and control over working environments at home.

Jabra suggests providing professional headphones in order to eliminate some unnecessary office noise in response to the fact that half (47%) of workers struggle to remain productive when colleagues take calls without headphones.

Additionally, a similar number (49%) of phone-based workers find background noise distracting when making a call.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The study also identified other poor audio experiences, such as bad quality during conference calls, as major distractions.

Nigel Dunn, VP EMEA North at Jabra, summarized: “Sound type, intensity and individual sensitivity play significant roles in how we function at work and have a huge impact on mental health and wellbeing, and productivity and performance.”

With working patterns continuing to evolve and the balance between remote and in-office work yet to be reached, the right tools and technologies will play an imperative role in worker satisfaction going forward