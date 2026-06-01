'Entry-level' jobs reject 1 in 3 UK graduates for lacking experience

Employers are seeking an average of 2.5 years' experience for so-called entry-level roles

33% of undergrad and 48% of postgrad degree holders are being turned away

Building a strong resume with lots of experience is more important than ever

UK graduates continue to face one of the toughest entry-level markets in years, with more than a third (37%) of so-called entry-level jobs advertised now requiring prior work experience.

New research from Careerminds UK found that these jobs required an average of two-and-a-half years' experience, creating a catch-22 scenario where graduates are ultimately unable to build the experience required even for starter roles.

As a result, one in three (33%) applicants were rejected specifically because they lacked sufficient experience, with one in five (20%) now ruling themselves out before even applying because of these experience demands.

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Entry-level workers are still expected to have years of experience

Interestingly, Careerminds UK also found that the higher an applicant's education level, the higher their rejection rate is likely to be, indicating that workers are being penalized for pursuing higher qualifications. Nearly half (48%) of master's degree holders reported rejection due to a lack of experience, compared with 33% of undergrad degree holders.

"If you graduate from uni without a couple years of relevant experience on your CV, you’re automatically at a disadvantage," careers expert Amanda Augustine explained, noting that internships have taken the place of traditional entry-level jobs.

"Many assume a graduate degree alone will make them highly marketable, but employers increasingly want to see how these candidates have applied what they learned at school in real working environments."

While experience has grown in demand by employers, formal education still remains just as relevant. The report lays out some options for students who are preparing to enter the labor market, including taking part in volunteer work, part-time jobs, freelance projects or student society leadership positions.

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Augustine emphasized the importance of building out a strong resume even in those early, pre-career years, with a major focus on the types of skills and roles a prospective employer would want.

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