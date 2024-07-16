Dynabook unleashes its first 16-inch laptop, infused with Intel's latest AI CPU and an antimicrobial coating — shame about the smallish battery

Windows AI PCs are all the rage at the moment and there's a lot of competition for the best business laptop. - but Dynabook is now getting in on the action by announcing the 14-inch Tecra A40-M and the 16-inch Tecra A60-M.

Both of the laptops come stocked with Windows 11 Pro as default, and Intel is supplying its latest Core Ultra processors (Series 1) to make the most of AI features that Microsoft included as part of its Copilot+ PCs.

The 14-inch and 16-inch displays are 16:10 with touch options.

All-new from Dynabook

Dynabook is known for making sturdy PCs that are designed for the modern workplace, and the 16-inch Tecra A60-M is the company's first 16-inch laptop and includes a full-sized backlit 10-key keyboard.

The company says the 16-inch model is aimed at creative and finance professionals, alongside developers and engineers, whereas the 14-inch model targets professionals, educators, and students.

Both of the laptops feature Microsoft's Copilot AI suite, which offers a bunch of different ways to utilise AI to its fullest in the workplace, including as part of the Microsoft 365 suite. There is also AI noise reduction on calls and a 5MP webcam with AI improvements like background blurring for sharper video conferencing calls.

The Tecra A40-M and Tecra A60-M have pretty slim designs and exceed the MIL-STD-810H standard for durability. Dynabook has finished both in a durable dark metallic paint that comes with a antimicrobial coating to ensure a more hygienic setup.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Dynabook)

Security in front, party in the back

Security is obviously pretty important to enterprise professionals and Dynabook has focused on adding some of the most sought after tools. Both come with a Trusted Platform Module (dTPM) 2.0, and can be equipped with face and/or fingerprint biometric scanners, alongside smart card readers.

On top of that, Dynabook includes both a Wi-Fi 6E and a LAN port, alongside business essentials like an HDMI port, Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A, and a microSD card slot.

The Tecra A40-M and Tecra A60-M will have to do a lot to compete with our picks for the best business laptops, namely the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 and Acer Travelmate P4, but what we've seen so far is very promising.

MORE FROM TECHRADAR PRO