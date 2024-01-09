Doogee V30 Pro review

The Doogee V30 Pro stands out as a rugged, durable smartphone, perfect for outdoor enthusiasts and professionals in demanding environments. With its superior camera capabilities, it's a dream for those passionate about photography. While it's not the fastest in processing power, its robust build, long battery life, and ample storage make it a reliable choice for those who prioritize toughness and quality imaging in their mobile device.

Why you can trust TechRadar We spend hours testing every product or service we review, so you can be sure you’re buying the best. Find out more about how we test.

Doogee V30 Pro: 30-second review

In our experience, the Doogee V30 Pro is one of the best rugged smartphones, focusing on being tough and its imaging capabilities.

We were already impressed with the original device (see our Doogee V30 review), so we had high hopes for the V30 Pro. Equipped with a 200MP main camera instantly makes this Smartphone stand out as featuring one of the highest resolution cameras on the market; this is complemented by a 24MP low-light and macro camera and a 32MP front camera, which all help to ensure the high-resolution photo and video whatever the conditions or environment.

The image quality overall is good, although the depth of detail in the high-resolution images could be better. When it comes to creative control, there is a Pro mode, which gives you some creative control, including a focus mode that enables you to adjust the depth of field. While this isn't to the extremes of a high-end smartphone, it will give you a little more creative control than a standard phone. The 200MP images are impressive, with that resolution offering plenty of flexibility when it comes to editing and composing the composition.

Under the hood, the V30 Pro is powered by a Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset with 32GB of RAM. While it's categorized as a mid-range device in terms of processing performance, it manages multitasking and gaming well, although some apps can slow down under load. Internal storage is generous at 512GB, and the fact that you can expand this up to 2TB with a compatible TF card means that it should meet most users' storage needs.

Durability is the main selling point, and it is certified with IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H standards. On paper and when tested, the phone proves more than resilient to harsh conditions, drops, and being submerged in water. All of these make it a great choice for outdoor enthusiasts and those in demanding professions.

The phone's large 10800mAh battery ensures offers decent longevity of use on a single charge. Although the charging speed is average, the battery life compensates well.

Additional features like Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and the latest Android 13 operating system enhance its overall appeal. These features, combined with the phone's robust construction, make the Doogee V30 Pro a great choice for outdoor tech enthusiasts looking for a smartphone that can withstand pretty much anything and take decent pictures.

Doogee V30 Pro: Price and availability

(Image credit: Alastair Jennings)

How much does it cost? Starting from $455 in US

Starting from $455 in US When is it out? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? You can get it directly from the retailer, Amazon, and others

The Doogee V30 Pro is priced at various points depending on the source. It's listed at $455 on the official site, emphasizing its rugged features and high-performance camera. Moreover, it's available for $349.95 on Amazon.

The phone was announced in October 2023 and released on November 1st, 2023, making it currently available for purchase. You can find the V30 Pro for purchase on various online platforms, including the company's official website.

Value: 4 / 5

Doogee V30 Pro: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model: V30 Pro CPU: Dimensity 7050 5G Octa-Core (2 x Cortex A78 2.6GHz, 6 x Cortex A55 2.0GHz) GPU: Arm Mali-G68 MC4 GPU RAM: 12GB (extendable up to 32GB) Storage: 512GB internal, expandable up to 2TB via microSD Screen: 6.58" FHD+ IPS Waterdrop Screen, 120Hz Refresh Rate Ports: USB Type-C, TF/microSD card slot Networking: Dual 5G SIM, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth Camera: Rear: 200MP Ultra Clear Main Camera Front: 32MP SONY® sensor OS: Android 13 Biometrics: Fingerprint access PSU: Not specified Dimensions: 178 x 80 x 22mm Battery: 10800mAh with 33W Fast Charging Weight: 380g

Doogee V30 Pro: Design

(Image credit: Alastair Jennings)

Robust

High resolution camera

Excellent battery life

The Doogee V30 Pro distinctly stands out in its design, especially when compared to standard smartphones. Measuring 178 x 80 x 22mm and weighing 380g, it is notably bulkier and heavier than more conventional models like the iPhone 15 Pro, which weighs around 220g. This heft, however, is a testament to its ruggedness and durability.

In terms of ports, the V30 Pro features a USB Type-C at the base, protected by a robust rubber flap that ensures a watertight seal when the charging cable is removed. Additionally, the phone's TF/SIM card slot, located on the left side, accommodates dual cards in a side-by-side configuration. This design not only provides convenience but also maintains the phone's waterproof integrity.

(Image credit: Alastair Jennings)

User interaction is well-considered in the V30 Pro's design. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button for swift access and device activation. The volume buttons, located above the sensor, are large and tactile, making them easily operable even when wearing gloves – a thoughtful feature for outdoor or rugged use.

On the opposite side, the phone sports a customizable red button. This versatile feature can be programmed for various functions, such as quick camera access, aligning with the phone's emphasis on high-resolution photography.

The overall build quality balances toughness and style. Despite its rugged nature, the V30 Pro manages to maintain a degree of aesthetic appeal, making it not just a functional device but also a visually pleasing one.

Design: 4 / 5

DOOGEE V30 Pro: Features

Dimensity 7050 5G Octa-Core

Android 13

The V30 Pro, with its focus on outdoor utility and imaging, makes it a great option for outdoors types and photography enthusiasts as well as anyone who just needs a rock solid and robust phone, such as any tradesperson. At the heart of the V30 pro is the incredible 200MP Main Camera, complemented by a 24MP night vision camera and a 16MP ultra wide-angle and macro camera; this combination offers plenty of versatility when it comes to capturing different subjects such as landscapes, close-ups as well as vibrant night scenes.

The phone's 6.58" FHD+ IPS 120Hz waterdrop screen ensures that every visual, whether it's a photo preview or a map, is displayed with stunning clarity and fluid motion. This display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, helps to combine durability with visual excellence, making it perfectly suited for outdoor environments.

The phone's core, powered by a flagship-grade Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset and up to 32GB of extended RAM, provides the muscle for multitasking and moderate gaming

When it comes to storage, the V30 Pro boasts a massive 512GB internal space, expandable up to 2TB, offering ample room for high-resolution photos, videos, apps, and more. The device's ruggedness is supported by IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H certifications, ensuring it can withstand challenging outdoor conditions like water, dust, and drops.

Audio quality is less of a prominent feature. However, the V30 Pro still features high-quality dual stereo speakers certified by Hi-Res, ensuring rich sound whether you're listening to music in the wilderness or taking calls on the go. Keeping the phone running is a 10800mAh battery, with 33W fast charging and support for OTG reverse charging, ensuring you can stay powered for extended adventures without frequent recharging.

Enhanced connectivity options like Wi-Fi 6, dual 5G SIM support, and NFC ensure that whether you're streaming, sharing, or navigating, your connection should remain fast and reliable. The phone also includes an accurate navigation system with dual-channel positioning, ideal for outdoor explorations.

Running on the latest Android 13, Doogee's rugged phone offers a personalized experience with its side fingerprint recognition, enabling quick and secure access, while the personalized custom button and smart gesture control are in line with the market leaders.

(Image credit: Alastair Jennings)

Features: 4.5 / 5

Doogee V30 Pro: Performance

(Image credit: Alastair Jennings)

Excellent for photography

Ultra tough build quality

Swipe to scroll horizontally AGM H6 Benchmarks 3DMark: Wild Life: 2331 Row 1 - Cell 0 Slingshot: 5439 GeekBench 6: Single core: 978 Row 3 - Cell 0 Multi-core: 2646 Row 4 - Cell 0 Compute: 2303

When it comes to performance, the Doogee V30 Pro is more than just the usual processing power of the phone, with the high-resolution camera and rugged build to consider.

Starting with the headline 200MP main camera, which is undoubtedly the standout feature. This high-resolution camera, along with the 24MP night vision and 16MP ultra-wide-angle and macro cameras, delivers a versatile imaging experience. The standard app is flexible with auto and a Pro mode that you can dip into, enabling you to capture stunning landscapes, detailed close-ups, and vibrant night scenes with relative ease.

Image quality is good, and the camera App offers enough flexibility for enthusiasts to have a bit of fun. While the headline of 200MP will pique the interest of photographers, the image quality isn't up to that of the market leaders; it's good but not outstanding. The detail is high, but you can see the limitations of the camera; likewise, the dynamic range struggles to capture the full spectrum. When it comes to creative control, there is some flexibility in the Camera Pro feature, especially with the Manual Focus control. Still, again, this is limited and good but is lagging behind the market leaders.

The camera's performance in various lighting conditions is decent enough, offering clarity and colour accuracy that should satisfy photography enthusiasts and professionals alike. While the image resolution is outstanding and offers plenty of flexibility in post-capture, some detail is limited. At all times, you do need to ensure that the lenses remain as clean and clear as possible to ensure the best image quality.

As a device tailored for outdoor use, the V30 Pro's durability is a critical aspect of its performance. Its IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H certifications ensure that it can withstand harsh conditions, from water immersion to dust and drops. This ruggedness doesn't reduce its functionality, making it an ideal companion for anyone wanting a phone that can endure challenging environments without compromise.

The Geekbench scores provide insight into the phone's processing capabilities. With a single-core score of 978 and a multi-core score of 2646, the V30 Pro shows respectable performance in its category. These scores suggest that the phone can handle everyday tasks and moderate multitasking efficiently. The compute score of 2303 further indicates that it can manage moderate gaming and other demanding applications reasonably well, although it might not match the high-end phones in raw power.

Beyond the numbers, the real-world usage of the V30 Pro aligns with its intended purpose. Its capacity to handle multitasking, combined with its significant storage options (512GB internal and up to 2TB expandable), ensures you have ample space and processing power when you need it. The large battery life and fast charging capabilities further enhance its usability, ensuring that the phone keeps up with the demands of extended outdoor activities and heavy camera usage.

The Doogee V30 Pro stands out for its camera, which, while not market-leading, is decent enough, and, of course, its rugged durability, support and battery life.

(Image credit: Alastair Jennings)

Performance: 4 / 5

Doogee V30 Pro: Verdict

The Doogee V30 Pro is a well-balanced, rugged smartphone, blending a decent camera with robust durability. The phone instantly stands out for its impressive 200MP main camera setup, 24MP night vision and 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera. It is a great option for photography enthusiasts who want a decent-resolution camera but aren't too bothered about too much creative control. The fact that you have this camera, coupled with its rugged build that's certified to endure the toughest of environments, makes it a great choice for outdoor enthusiasts as well as tradespeople working in challenging conditions.

However, it's important to note that the V30 Pro, with its mid-range Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset, caters more to efficient day-to-day performance rather than the high-speed demands that we've seen with the latest market-leading releases. Its bulkier design might also be a consideration for those accustomed to more compact devices. Additionally, while the 10800mAh battery ensures longevity, the charging speed is not the quickest, which could be a minor setback for users on the go.

The Doogee V30 Pro is an excellent choice for users whose priorities align with outdoor durability and photography. It's less about sleekness or top-tier processing speed and more about reliability, storage capacity, and capturing life in detail, no matter where you are. So, for adventurers, professionals in harsh environments, or photography hobbyists who prefer not to carry a separate camera, the V30 Pro emerges as a strong contender.

Should you buy a Doogee V30 Pro rugged smartphone?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Value Affordable, durable, efficient, practical, budget-friendly, rugged, reliable, worthwhile, cost-effective, accessible. 4 / 5 Design Sleek, sturdy, slimline, lightweight, ergonomic, stylish, modern, robust, minimalist, functional. 4 / 5 Features User-friendly, versatile, waterproof, dual-SIM, expandable storage, NFC, fingerprint scanner, long-lasting battery, GPS, simplified. 4.5 / 5 Performance Adequate, consistent, reliable, functional, sufficient, basic, steady, uncomplicated, solid, straightforward. 4 / 5 Overall Dependable, practical, straightforward, robust, valuable, efficient, accessible, versatile, functional, satisfactory. 4 / 5

(Image credit: Alastair Jennings)

Buy it if...

You're an outdoor enthusiast Robust build with exceptional camera capabilities makes this perfect for capturing adventures in any environment.

You're a practical professional This is a durable, high-storage device ideal for handling demanding work conditions and extensive multimedia needs.

Don't buy it if...

You like a sleek design The V30 Pro's bulky and heavy build might not appeal to those who favour slim, lightweight smartphones.

High-end performance is key While capable, its mid-range processor may not satisfy users seeking the top-tier speed of premium smartphones.