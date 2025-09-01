Don't want an AI PC? Tough, they're coming to take overs, new figures claim
AI PCs are gaining in market share
- AI PCs will be “the norm” by 2029, Gartner says
- US tariffs are causing some headwinds, but this could be temporary
- Prices are also coming down, so enterprises may splash out
AI PCs will make up nearly one-third (31%) of the global PC market by the end of 2025, with an estimated 77.8 million units expected to be shipped, new figures have claimed.
This growth shows no sign of slowing down just yet, with AI-capable PCs set to dominate the market with a 55% share next year (equalling 143 million units), the latest Gartner figures have claimed.
Factoring in refresh cycles and market trends, Garnter says AI PCs will be “the norm” by 2029 across workplaces and homes.
AI PCs are gaining in popularity by the year
The figures show this segment of the PC market has already doubled since in 2024(15.6% vs. 31%) - with laptops remain a firm favorite, with AI laptops having more than double the market share than AI desktops.
Gartner Senior Director Analyst Ranjit Atwal said that although adoption has slowed somewhat due to geopolitical-induced tariffs, “users will invest in AI PCs to ensure they are prepared for the growing integration of AI at the edge.”
Canalys Principal Analyst Ben Yeh agreed: “The Trump administration’s evolving tariff policies continue to reshape global PC supply chains while casting significant uncertainty over market recovery.”
Separate research from Canalys found AI-capable PCs had reached a 23% market share by the fourth quarter of 2024 – up over the 17% full-year average.
This adoption has been helped by the fact AI PCs are starting to bed into the market after a few iterations – for example Apple’s M-series computers are considered AI-capable. Being up to five years old, prices have come down, democratizing consumer access to powerful machinery.
Looking ahead, Gartner predicts further developments to allow multiple small language models to run locally on AI PCs by the end of 2026, up from zero in 2023.
