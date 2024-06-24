Don't wait for the Prime Day sales - right now this Anker 521 portable power station is just $200

On the hunt for a versatile portable power station? Right now you can get the Anker 521 portable power station for $200 at Amazon.

The Anker 521 Portable Power Station is a versatile solution for your portable power needs. With an upgraded LiFePO4 battery, this power station offers reliable energy storage and efficient power delivery, making it ideal for outdoor activities, emergencies, and everyday use. The 521 has a built-in carrying handle for ease of transport, great port offerings, and a built-in light bar that can be illuminated independently of other charging or at the same time.

Anker 521 portable power station: was $220 Now $200 at Amazon

One of the top portable power stations out there, the Anker 521 is a versatile, easily transportable power backup solution. It's well-priced even without the deal, but if you're looking for a handheld option, at $200 this is a good deal.

We've tested many of the best portable power stations, and we're big fans of several Anker models.

The Anker 521 Portable Power Station is designed to provide dependable power for various devices and even small appliances. Its 256Wh capacity ensures you can power essential devices during weekend trips or power outages. With its rugged build and temperature-controlling system, the Anker 521 is a durable and safe power source. Whether you're camping, working remotely, or facing a power outage, the Anker 521 offers the power you need in a convenient package.

The port offerings on the front have made for really convenient usage as well. There is a car socket, USB-C, USB-A, and two AC ports. This means that you can top off just about any cable you'd have on you without needing an adapter—you can just plug in what you have and get charged up.

What makes this such a good portable power station deal?

The Anker 521 Portable Power Station is designed for on-the-go power in spurts. It's intended to run only part of the campsite or a home backup. However, this power station is super good for a quick weekend trip, an emergency backup for a light, your phone, and a few essentials, or to work remotely or on the go. I've even used power stations like this as a power strip, granting me access to ports I otherwise did not have in traveling situations. The 256Wh capacity equates to around 5.2 hours of runtime for a 40W mini fridge, a 35W fan for 5.8 hours, Roughly 20 full recharges of an iPhone 15, and roughly five laptop recharges.

