Dell and Nvidia want to help generative AI actually improve your business

Dell has announced a handful of new products and services together with Nvidia which it hopes will help companies realize generative AI benefits in the workplace.

Part of its Project Helix work, the Dell Generative AI Solutions portfolio is set to be a rounded portfolio spanning infrastructure, PCs, and professional services, in turn helping all manner of organizations at all stages of their GenAI journey.

Dell's own hardware, including desktops, core data centers, edge locations, and public clouds, is set to come together with Nvidia’s purpose-built components to create powerful AI environments.

Dell and Nvidia deepen partnership over AI

Dell says its announcement represents yet another way that anyone, from startups to enterprises, can get their hands on the likes of the new Nvidia H100 GPUs.

Headlining the announcement is a joint engineering effort between the two companies that has resulted in what is being called the Dell Validated Design - the combination of Dell infrastructure like PowerEdge servers along with Nvidia chips and software.

Secondly, the Texas-based technology company wants to help guide customers along their GenAI journey, highlighting particular use cases and benefits and in turn, creating a roadmap. This service, and the Dell Validated Design, are available to customers now.

Finally, a series of specifically designed workstations for AI developers and data scientists, powered by Nvidia chips, promises to be even quicker and better suited to AI workloads. These Dell Precision workstations will be available from early August, with a piece of software called Dell Optimizer designed to adapt to how users work set to arrive later this month.

During a recent investor call, Dell Technologies co-COO Jeff Clarke said: “Generative AI represents an inflection point that is driving fundamental change in the pace of innovation while improving the customer experience and enabling new ways to work.”

Despite thinking outside the box with its intentions of providing companies with their own tools, competition right across the landscape looks to be heating up with the likes of AWS also looking to provide its customers with access to different tools.