Business trips are back in a big way in 2024 - but environmental concerns are also growing

Demand for business travel could be set to surge in 2024 - but the requests may come with a twist, new research has claimed.

A study by Uber Business revealed that nine in 10 (89%) respondents consider travel to be a growing business priority, with increased budgets anticipated thanks to return-to-office policies, inflation, and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) requirements.

The twist is that businesses are now increasingly aware of their environmental impact, and promoting sustainable travel has become a priority.

Your business trips are looking hopeful for 2024

While more cash means that you’re more likely to go on a business trip this year compared with last, ESG reporting has become increasingly important in corporate travel. Three in five (61%) said that rising climate concerns are leading to significant travel policy changes, and two in five (39%) now state that ESG reporting is a high priority when selecting vendors or partners.

Jenna Brown, Head of Uber for Business UK, said: “As UK travel managers prepare for an increase in business travel, it’s important for the industry to focus on sustainability and efficiency. Businesses tell us that they want to reduce their carbon footprint without compromising on the transport options.”

While environmental technicalities behind your business trip look to be evolving, the good news is that nearly one-third (29%) noted the importance of adapting to traveller preferences, such as blending personal trips with business trips, meaning that you could benefit from a holiday as part of your corporate travel. Ultimately, this could lead to fewer trips in total, resulting in a net positive outcome for the planet.

As travel managers set their priorities for the year ahead, the industry is poised for a more positive and diverse working landscape that could increase worker satisfaction, all with an increased emphasis on sustainability.