Big savings at Currys with laptops from £179 - with up to 38% off, these 13 deals are worth checking now

As a welcome treat for summer, Currys has dropped prices on a wide range of laptops from top brands like HP, Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, MSI, LG, and Samsung.

Whether you're upgrading your work setup or just need a reliable device for everyday tasks, these top laptops are now available at wallet-friendly prices.

For example, the LG Gram 15 was £1,249 but is now just £799, saving you 36%. The MSI Prestige 14 AI Evo was £899.99 and has dropped to £669, a 26% discount.

It doesn't matter if you're after a powerful machine for productivity or a dependable laptop for daily use, this Currys sale has something for everyone.

Best laptop deals on Currys

HP Stream 14s-dq0509sa 14" Laptop: was £249 now £179 at Currys The HP Stream 14s-dq0509sa is a lightweight 14-inch laptop built for everyday tasks and portability. It features an Intel Celeron N4120 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD for quick boot-ups and basic storage. With the locked down Windows 11 S, an HD display, and up to 10 hours of battery life, it's ideal for students or casual users. A one-year Microsoft 365 subscription and free next day delivery are included.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 14" Laptop: was £799 now £499 at Currys The Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 is a sleek 14-inch laptop powered by an Intel Core i5-13500H processor on the Intel Evo platform. It comes with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, offering smooth multitasking and fast storage. The 2.2K display delivers sharp visuals, while Intel Iris Xe graphics handle creative tasks and streaming with ease. Running Windows 11, it's a solid choice for work, study, or entertainment on the go.

HP 15a-nb0504sa 15.6" Chromebook: was £279 now £199 at Currys The HP 15a-nb0504sa is a 15.6-inch Chromebook designed for simple, everyday computing. It runs on ChromeOS and features an Intel N100 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of fast UFS storage. The Full HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate offers clear visuals for browsing, streaming, and schoolwork. Lightweight and easy to use, it’s a good fit for students or anyone needing a straightforward, web-focused laptop.

ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED X1505VA 15.6" Laptop: was £499 now £399 at Currys The ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED X1505VA offers bright visuals and solid everyday performance. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD OLED display, an Intel Core i3-1315U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Running Windows 11, it’s great for browsing, work, or streaming. With up to 12 hours of battery life, this slim laptop is ideal for users on the go. In our review, we said it was a "great alternative to far more expensive “pro” machines."

Acer Swift Go 14" Laptop: was £899 now £599 at Currys The Acer Swift Go 14″ laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS processor, supported by 16GB of RAM and a roomy 1TB SSD. The 2.8K OLED screen delivers crisp colours and sharp details, ideal for media and work alike. Running Windows 11, it’s built to last through up to 9 hours of battery life. In our review we said it had "less style, more substance".

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15.6" Laptop: was £499 now £319 at Currys The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15.6″ laptop in Cloud Grey offers reliable performance and portability. It runs on Windows 11 and packs an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The Full HD display delivers clear visuals for browsing, streaming, or work. With up to 9.5 hours of battery life, it's a solid choice for students and everyday users.

ASUS Vivobook S 15" Laptop, Copilot+ PC: was £1,099 now £699 at Currys The ASUS Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC is a stylish 15-inch laptop powered by the Snapdragon X Elite processor. It sports 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. The 3K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate delivers vibrant, sharp visuals. With up to 18 hours of battery life, it’s built for productivity, creativity, and even entertainment throughout the day. In our review we said "Asus’s Vivobook S 15 is an absolutely phenomenal piece of kit."

HP Pavilion SE 14" Laptop: was £599 now £429 at Currys The HP Pavilion SE 14″ laptop is a compact and capable device built for everyday use. It runs on Windows 11 and features an Intel Core i5-1335U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch Full HD display delivers clear visuals, while up to 9 hours of battery life makes it a solid option for work, study, or streaming on the go.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15.6" Laptop: was £399 now £269 at Currys The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15.6″ laptop in Cloud Grey is a budget-friendly option for everyday tasks. It runs the security-focused Windows 11 S and features an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD for quick boot-ups and basic storage. The Full HD screen offers clear visuals for browsing or streaming, and with up to 9.5 hours of battery life, it should get you through the day without needing a top up.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 (2024) 15.6" Laptop: was £749 now £549 at Currys The 2024 Samsung Galaxy Book4 is a slim and modern 15.6″ laptop designed for everyday performance. Powered by the Intel Core 5 120U processor, it comes with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, offering smooth multitasking and quick access to files. The Full HD display delivers sharp visuals for work or streaming. Running Windows 11, it’s a solid choice for students, professionals, or anyone needing a reliable daily laptop.

Acer Aspire 14 14" Laptop: was £849 now £599 at Currys The Acer Aspire 14 is a versatile 14″ laptop combining everyday efficiency with a boost in graphics power. It features an Intel Core 5 120U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. With an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU and a Full HD+ display, it’s suitable for light creative work and gaming. Battery life up to 10.5 hours keeps you going through work or play.

LG gram 15 15Z90S-G.AR55A1 15.6" Laptop: was £1,249 now £799 at Currys The LG gram 15 15Z90S-G.AR55A1 is a lightweight 15.6″ laptop that packs impressive power into an ultra-portable frame. It runs on the Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor with 8GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, delivering fast and efficient performance. The Full HD screen offers clear, sharp visuals, and with up to 23 hours of battery life, it’s built to handle long workdays or travel without needing a charge.

MSI Prestige 14 AI Evo 14" Laptop: was £899.99 now £669 at Currys The MSI Prestige 14 AI Evo is a smart 14″ laptop built for productivity and creative tasks. It features an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The Full HD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate delivers sharp visuals and fluid motion. With up to 18 hours of battery life, it’s ideal for working on the go or powering through busy days.