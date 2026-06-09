Best World Cup 2026 eSIM deals — Stay connected from the opening game to the final whistle

The FIFA World Cup starts in just two days - and if you're preparing to travel to the US, Canada, and Mexico for the games, you'll want the best World Cup eSIM deals covering all three host countries.

I'm expecting plenty more providers to offer deals for international football fans flying to the US and beyond. The final whistle blows on this year's tournament in New York on July 19, and I'll be here throughout highlighting the all the World Cup eSIM deals I can find (well, when I'm not watching the matches anyway).

We've tested all the best eSIMs for international travel, and they're a great way to stay in touch your friends, family, and other fans while traveling without worrying about unpredictable data and roaming charges, or having to switch between physical SIM cards. And if you're not traveling to the US, Canada, or Mexico to support your team, you can check out the full fixtures list and where to stream the games with our World Cup 2026 Match Finder.

Best World Cup 2026 eSIM deals

ByteSim save 10% on World Cup plans with code TRWC2026: at bytesim.com Three countries, 16 cities, one eSIM is the promise from ByteSim, which is offering savings on plans for all three countries, as well as an all-in-one eSIM for fans traveling to multiple nations for World Cup 2026. In our ByteSim review, we found the unlimited data plans and unlimited hotspot sharing to be real highlights here. Save an extra 10% on plans when you use promo code TRWC2026.

Saily save 35% with code SCORE35: at Saily One of our favorite providers, Saily, is offering 35% off eSIM plans for North America when you use code SCORE35. On top of that, there's 5% off eSIMs for Canada and Mexico. Oh, and a free gift, too. In our Saily review, we praised its security features - as expected from a service backed by Nord Security.