Best World Cup 2026 eSIM deals — Stay connected from the opening game to the final whistle
As football fever strikes, I'm tracking the top eSIM deals for this year's World Cup in the US, Canada, and Mexico
The FIFA World Cup starts in just two days - and if you're preparing to travel to the US, Canada, and Mexico for the games, you'll want the best World Cup eSIM deals covering all three host countries.
I'm expecting plenty more providers to offer deals for international football fans flying to the US and beyond. The final whistle blows on this year's tournament in New York on July 19, and I'll be here throughout highlighting the all the World Cup eSIM deals I can find (well, when I'm not watching the matches anyway).
We've tested all the best eSIMs for international travel, and they're a great way to stay in touch your friends, family, and other fans while traveling without worrying about unpredictable data and roaming charges, or having to switch between physical SIM cards. And if you're not traveling to the US, Canada, or Mexico to support your team, you can check out the full fixtures list and where to stream the games with our World Cup 2026 Match Finder.
Best World Cup 2026 eSIM deals
Three countries, 16 cities, one eSIM is the promise from ByteSim, which is offering savings on plans for all three countries, as well as an all-in-one eSIM for fans traveling to multiple nations for World Cup 2026. In our ByteSim review, we found the unlimited data plans and unlimited hotspot sharing to be real highlights here.
Save an extra 10% on plans when you use promo code TRWC2026.
One of our favorite providers, Saily, is offering 35% off eSIM plans for North America when you use code SCORE35. On top of that, there's 5% off eSIMs for Canada and Mexico. Oh, and a free gift, too. In our Saily review, we praised its security features - as expected from a service backed by Nord Security.
Nomad is another top performer in our tests, and it's offering a tasty 20% off eSIMs for the World Cup when you use code GOAL20. In our Nomad review, we really liked the prices compared to the more expensive roaming costs.