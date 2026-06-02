Beelink equips EQ, EQi, and ME Pro-2 mini PCs with 10GbE networking

Intel's 18A process brings faster performance to compact desktops

Affordable mini PCs gain networking capabilities once reserved for workstations

For years, high-speed networking remained a privilege reserved for expensive desktop motherboards and premium workstation models costing thousands of dollars.

Beelink has now broken that unwritten rule by equipping its most affordable mini PC lineup with 10GbE LAN ports as standard equipment rather than a costly upgrade.

The company achieved this feat through its new Wildcat Lake product family, which leverages Intel's latest 18A process technology across multiple compact system categories.

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Intel 18A technology delivers low-power performance gains

The company claims Intel’s RibbonFET transistor design and PowerVia backside power delivery improve signal stability while reducing power leakage in small device systems.

An Intel spokesperson reportedly noted that 18A manufacturing enables higher performance density without increasing thermal output in constrained enclosure systems.

These innovations allow compact systems to maintain higher sustained frequencies under heavy workloads.

According to Beelink's announcement, the Intel Core 3 304 processor delivers single-core performance improvements of approximately 120% compared to the previous generation.

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This mini PC can now run as a blazing-fast soft router, a network-attached storage device, or a local AI inference machine without choking on data transfers.

Three distinct models serve different use cases

Beelink structured its Wildcat Lake lineup around three configurations, each sharing the same Core 3 304 processor and dual USB4 ports.

The EQ mini targets minimalist AI desktops with an ultra-compact chassis and a built-in 45W power supply for lightweight productivity tasks.

As the smallest model in this lineup, this device measures 112×112×37 but includes LPDDR5 memory, UFS 3.1 storage, two M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD slots, dual USB4 40Gbps ports, and one 10GbE port.

The EQi model adds dual-LAN network support with both 10GbE and 2.5GbE ports alongside an integrated 85W power supply, making it suitable for edge networking deployments.

This is a larger 126×126×44.2 mm system that supports both LPDDR5 and DDR5 memory options.

It includes UFS 3.1 storage, two M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD slots, and dual USB4 ports for high-speed connectivity.

The ME Pro-2 expands further by combining PC and NAS functionality into a single compact platform that includes dual HDD 3.5-inch and 2.5-inch drive bays.

The device also supports DDR5 memory, UFS 3.1 storage, one M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD slot, dual USB4 ports, 10GbE plus 2.5GbE LAN, and a 120W external power supply.

Just like a mobile workstation, these entry-level desktops pack server-grade networking into tiny enclosures.

The promise of 10GbE on budget hardware sounds impressive, yet several questions remain unanswered about actual implementation and user benefits.

Most home networks still run on 1GbE switches and cabling, meaning owners will need additional investment to see any real speed improvement from these ports.

The integrated NPU delivers up to 24 TOPS of AI compute performance, but software optimization across operating systems and applications typically lags behind hardware releases by many months.

Beelink deserves credit for pushing an industry standard downward in price, though the average consumer buying an entry-level mini PC may never connect a 10GbE device to the other end of that port.

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