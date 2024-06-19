ASRock tries to reimagine the mini PC case and kicks the GPU outside, making it ideal for a DIY desk project — shame that it doesn't come with TB4 or OCuLink but hey, at least there's an option for VGA

Mini PC manufacturers are increasingly pushing the boundaries of compact computing. We're seeing devices that are powerful, with efficient use of space, alongside breakthroughs in thermal management. Some of these tiny powerhouses support Intel 12th to 14th Gen Core CPUs, and external GPUs.

ASRock has introduced the DeskMate X600, a compact desktop PC that also relocates the GPU outside the main unit. Currently only available in China, the barebones model starts at $190 and features a motherboard based on the AMD AM5 chipset, compatible with AMD Ryzen 7000 and 8000 series processors.

Measuring 215 x 195 x 85mm with a volume of 3.5 liters, it supports up to 192GB of DDR5-7200 RAM and provides two M.2 2280 slots for SSDs. It also accommodates a 2.5-inch SATA drive but offers better thermal performance when no hard drive is installed. There’s a PCIe x16 slot for an optional discrete graphics card, although there’s also cutout in the top that lets you run a PCIe extension cable out to an external GPU.

Proprietary graphics system

Instead of using standard Thunderbolt 4 or OCuLink, ASRock opts for a proprietary system that supports 16 lanes of PCIe, theoretically offering nearly the same 256Gbps data throughput as an internally mounted GPU.

The device includes a Realtek 2.5G Ethernet controller, with an option to add a MediaTek Wi-Fi 6E wireless card.

The ports on the DeskMate X600 include one USB Type-C, four USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, three USB 2.0 Type-A, two DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, a VGA port (because, well, why not?) and four audio ports - one at the front and three at the rear.

DeskMate X600 is available to buy in Obsidian Black, Moonlight Silver, and Starry Gray. As Liliputing observes, it’s a little unclear whether it comes with the external graphics dock and/or PCIe extension cables shown in the promotional photos, or if you need to buy those separately.

(Image credit: ASRock)