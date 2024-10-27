Are you nostalgic about 56K dial up internet from the 1990s? Well, this Japanese company is selling an analog 56K modem that can connect to your copper landline — if you have one, of course

Japan is often seen as a global leader in cutting-edge technology, known for innovations in robotics, electronics, and high-speed trains - however, the country is also known for its tendency to hold onto older technology long after it has been abandoned elsewhere.

Only recently has Japan begun to phase out floppy disks in government offices, and far too many of its laptops and devices still come equipped with legacy features like VGA connectors. Most recently, we covered a PCI Express adapter that adds a parallel port to modern PCs, allowing buyers to connect long-forgotten devices like HP LaserJet or dot matrix printers. For bonus nostalgia points, the driver for it comes on a CD, and it’s compatible with Windows XP and newer.

But now, Planex Communications has embraced Japan’s unwillingness to fully move on with the release of its PL-US56K2(A) USB-connected 56K modem, ideal for anyone who still needs to dial into the internet like it’s 1999.

BEEEEEE-DEEEE-DEEEEEE-KEEEEEE-SHHHHH-BRRRRR-DEEEEE-KRRRRRR-WEEEEEEEEE-SHHHHHHH

For around 5,980 yen (about $40) on Amazon, this device is designed for PCs without built-in modems, enabling access to analog public phone lines for internet connectivity, data transmission, and even faxing - all without needing to install any drivers.

The modem supports the ITU-T V.90 and V.92 protocols, offering a maximum theoretical data reception speed of 56Kbps and a transmission speed of up to 33.6Kbps. At those speeds, you won’t be streaming HD videos, but you can at least check your emails or send a fax while reflecting on how far technology has come - or hasn’t, depending on your perspective.

Powered via USB 2.0, the PL-US56K2(A) is small and light, weighing just 28 grams and measuring a compact 25mm x 75mm x 18mm, making it easy to tuck away next to your other relics from the late '90s like your floppy disks, PalmPilot, and that stack of AOL free trial CDs.

The PL-US56K2(A) isn’t likely to take the world by storm, but it’s a handy solution for anyone still navigating the world of dial-up or needing to send the occasional fax.

