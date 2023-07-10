Amazon UK warehouse workers to strike during Prime Day
But your Amazon Prime Day deliveries shouldn't be affected
Some Amazon Prime Day deliveries could be affected after some of the company's workforce announced it was going on strike.
The GMB labour union has revealed nearly a thousand Amazon workers at one of the company's UK warehouses are set to strike in a row over pay.
The three-day strike at the Coventry warehouse (not pictured above) is set to take place over July 11-13, meaning it will coincide with the entire Amazon Prime Day event - however many shoppers will be unaffected.
Amazon Prime Day UK strike
Amazon told Reuters in an emailed statement that the Coventry site does not directly serve customer orders, meaning there should be no disruption to customers.
The strike itself is set to be brief, taking place for two hours during the morning and two hours in the evening on each of the three days.
"GMB members in Coventry have time and time again shown that this fight will only end with £15 an hour and union rights," GMB Senior Organiser Rachel Fagan said.
Staff at the Coventry site took part in Amazon UK's first-ever employee walkout in January 2023, and the news is another blow to Amazon's image as it battles a number of fronts in the UK and overseas.
Earlier this year, it revealed huge job cuts across the entire business as it looked to rein in spending. As many as 27,000 Amazon employees saw their roles cut in the action, which included thousands of jobs in its AWS cloud services arm.
TechRadar Pro has contacted Amazon for comment.
- Affected by layoffs? Check out the best job sites and best recruitment platforms
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.