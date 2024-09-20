Amazon's new Project Amelia AI can give you personalised business advice

Amazon has launched a new generative AI-powered personal assistant aimed at helping sellers streamline their businesses.

Built on the company’s own managed service, AWS Bedrock, the new chatbot branded Project Amelia will deliver tailored insights, advice and business metrics designed to improve productivity and drive growth.

The hope is that the Seattle-based ecommerce giant can help independent sellers manage complex business challenges, like product development, compliance, advertising, sales forecasting and inventory management, further reducing the gap between them and more established rivals.

Amazon will help smaller sellers with GenAI

Sellers can ask Amelia questions and receive almost instant guidance and, as we’ve come to expect from generative AI tools, Amelia is designed to learn from a seller’s unique business needs to offer personalized insights.

Amazon’s new seller-destined AI will first roll out across the US with a focus on handling three primary tasks – answering knowledge-based questions, providing business status updates and metrics, and resolving issues.

Mary Beth Westmoreland, VP for Worldwide Selling Partner Experience, said: “We are always seeking to equip our selling partners with the most effective tools and capabilities, empowering them to more easily start and grow a successful business.”

In the near future, Amazon has also committed to helping sellers resolve more complex issues and enabling Amelia to take action on their behalf.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The beta version is set to roll out to more US sellers in the coming weeks, with international expansions planned for later this year.

Westmoreland added: “This is only the beginning for Project Amelia. As sellers begin interacting with it, the technology will learn and evolve, leading to more comprehensive and personalized responses, with deeper insights and advice specific to sellers’ business needs.”