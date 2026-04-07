'AI is only as strong as its data': Why Microsoft is betting on this little-known startup’s 700B parameter model to predict your next purchase
Microsoft partners with one of the largest consented behavioral datasets in the US
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- Microsoft supports Yobi’s 700 billion parameter model using Azure infrastructure
- Yobi analyzes purchases and visits to predict future consumer behavior
- The system targets users earlier than traditional search and social ads
Microsoft has entered a partnership with behavioral AI startup Yobi to develop predictive consumer intelligence using a 700 billion parameter model.
According to the company, its AI system relies on consented, real-world data, including purchases, store visits, and marketing conversions.
Going forward, Microsoft will provide platform operations and cloud infrastructure via Azure, while Yobi manages behavioral AI training and customer modeling.Article continues below
Application to enterprise advertising
Yobi’s AI system is designed to reach audiences earlier in the purchase journey than traditional advertising platforms.
Regular social and search platforms mostly focus on users already close to purchase, but Yobi identifies customers who have not previously engaged with the brand.
Yobi’s behavioral model generates predictive insights without exposing individual consumer identities.
The system uses privacy-preserving customer representations to deliver intent signals to enterprise customers, as first-party data is uploaded securely, combined with Yobi’s behavioral data, and activated in real time through Microsoft Azure.