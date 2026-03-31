NTT Data finds 99% agree AI is increasing their demand for cloud investment

Only 14% are considered cloud-mature by today's standards

Cloud should be seen as an AI "value creator"

New NTT Data research has claimed only 14% of organizations are at the highest cloud maturity level possible, suggesting many firms still have a long way to go when it comes to their data and infrastructure.

However, with 99% agreeing AI is increasing demand for cloud investment, they risk expanding cloud too quickly and missing out crucial steps.

Fewer than half are satisfied at the moment with cloud's impact or modernization progress, but while taking shortcuts and ploughing huge investments may get them to the top quickly, they may miss out on certain elements that cause them to be 'mature'.

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Cloud maturity is key to AI success

NTT explains how enterprises are now struggling to evolve their cloud foundations quickly enough to keep up with AI, therefore weakening the technology's value and potentially missing them out on the ROI they expect.

"AI is accelerating faster than enterprise cloud maturity,” Charlie Li, president, global head of cloud and security at NTT Data, summarized.

The data also shows some differences between C-suite execs, with Chief AI Officers 22% more likely to see AI driving their cloud investments compared with CIOs and CTOs. With many companies not yet having appointed CAIOs, they may be being held back by execs who maybe don't fully understand the relationship between AI and cloud.

With around half of organizations acknowledging that legacy apps and data platforms might be holding back progress, modernization is one of the biggest priorities over the coming years together with a continued focus on security.

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Looking ahead, NTT Data suggests that companies should reassess how they measure cloud KPIs and how they frame cloud modernization. "Our clients who are succeeding are treating cloud as a value creator, not a technology initiative," Li concluded.

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