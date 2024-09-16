AI hype is at an all time high, but only a few of us actually use it daily

New research has claimed despite the buzz around Artificial Intelligence, the vast majority of workers don't use AI all that often, with only 4% using it daily.

Most employees have tested it out, with 84% of us having used AI at work at some point, but only 27% report using it ‘a few times a month’, and a further 24% only using AI once a month or less, a report from 3M found.

The consensus on AI seems to be hopeful, but evidence suggests that the technology is not there yet. Whilst 77% of people believe AI will transform our world, studies show most people don’t trust it, and are less likely to engage with products that use the technology.

Untapped potential

Almost half (48%) think the implementation of AI will lead to faster analysis and data processing, with 40% believing it will handle menial tasks and could free up time for workers to focus on other tasks.

Most believe it will play a big role in the future, with 61% expecting AI will complete 50% of their work in the next 10 years, but 80% of UK adults believe AI needs to be heavily regulated.

The gap between the perceived potential of AI and it’s current capabilities is significant, and most businesses feel unprepared and under equipped to implement the tech.

“If we’re to unlock this in the day-to-day, we need to dispel the fear that AI will replace jobs. Instead, we need to assure employees that AI will work alongside them to help productivity with daily tasks, while providing thorough training so that they feel confident with new AI tools, instead of fearful," noted Global Digital Automation & Innovation Senior Manager at 3M, Paul Cardno.

Whilst the AI takeover may seem inevitable, the vast majority (80%) of projects fail, largely due to a gap in expectations and capabilities of the technology. Research shows that over eagerness has led to a tendency to overestimate its ability and use AI as a fix-all to problems it cannot solve.