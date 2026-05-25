AI and education: Strengthening freedom of thought in the battle for truth

Quality education and access to reliable information are fundamental pillars of open, resilient, and forward-looking societies. In an increasingly complex digital environment, where disinformation challenges democratic processes and social cohesion, technology has a critical role to play.

Today’s digital landscape presents a clear paradox: access to information has never been greater, yet exposure to misleading or false content has reached unprecedented levels. Information that once required deliberate search now circulates continuously through digital platforms, driven by algorithms and real-time engagement models.

Dr. Virginia Ghiara Social Links Navigation Senior Research Manager at Fujitsu Research of Europe.

In this context, AI has become a central enabling technology. Its capacity to process large-scale data, identify patterns, and support content analysis creates significant opportunities to strengthen information integrity and transparency across digital ecosystems.

Latest Videos From

However, technology alone is not a guarantee of positive outcomes. The effectiveness of AI in addressing disinformation depends on how it is designed, governed, and deployed. A critical question therefore emerges: how can digital technologies be aligned with the shared objective of supporting truth, trust, and freedom of thought?

Information: Strategic asset or public weapon

Information is more than data or content; it is a strategic asset that underpins informed decision-making, civic participation, and institutional credibility. When information flows are intentionally distorted, the impact extends beyond individual misperception to broader societal and democratic consequences.

Disinformation should be understood not only as an error or anomaly, but as a systemic challenge with social, economic, and political implications.

There are some recent examples like a) the 2024 UK riots, which were initiated directly by a false story on social media; and b) the widely spread claims around the effects of COVID-19 vaccinations, which led to many people refusing to get vaccinated.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ensuring access to diverse, reliable, and contextualized information is essential to maintaining public trust and democratic resilience.

From this perspective, the role of AI is more than a technical solution, it is part of the broader digital infrastructure that shapes the public sphere. The quality of information environments is as critical as the freedom to express opinions within them.

With opportunity, comes responsibility

AI technologies offer powerful capabilities to address disinformation, including automated content analysis, fact-checking support, detection of manipulated media, and early identification of coordinated influence campaigns. These tools can enhance the work of journalists, researchers, public institutions, and digital platforms.

At the same time, the same technologies can be misused to generate and scale misleading content, including synthetic text, images, audio, and video that are increasingly difficult to distinguish from authentic sources. This dual-use nature of AI places a clear responsibility on technology providers, policymakers, and users alike.

AI is not inherently neutral in its outcomes. Its societal impact is shaped by governance frameworks, ethical standards, and organizational choices. Responsible innovation therefore requires – alongside technical excellence – a clear commitment to transparency, accountability, and human oversight.

Education must always remain the foundation

While technology can mitigate risks, education remains the most sustainable defense against disinformation. Developing critical thinking skills, media literacy, and digital awareness is essential for enabling individuals to navigate complex information environments responsibly.

AI increasingly mediates learning through search, recommendation, and personalized instruction, offering significant benefits while also carrying risks of bias, narrowing perspectives, or over-reliance on automation. Digital literacy today extends beyond basic access or technical skills.

It includes the ability to assess sources, understand context, recognize bias, and engage thoughtfully with algorithm-driven systems. AI tools can support educational objectives by enabling personalized learning, adaptive content, and greater transparency around how digital tools operate.

Therefore, education remains fundamentally human-centered. Its purpose serves both to convey knowledge, and also to foster discernment, responsibility, and informed judgement in a rapidly evolving digital society.

The long-term resilience of information ecosystems depends not only on responsible AI design and regulation, but on education that equips citizens to understand how algorithmic systems operate, critically assess information, and exercise informed judgement in environments shaped by AI.

Accurate information is a shared responsibility

Addressing disinformation cannot be achieved through technology or regulation alone. It requires coordinated action across sectors, including education, media, public institutions, civil society, and the technology industry.

ICT companies have a particular responsibility to embed ethical principles into system design, data governance, and content moderation practices.

At the same time, public institutions ought to promote transparent information policies, and educational systems to integrate digital and media literacy as core competencies.

In democratic contexts such as election cycles, AI already plays a decisive yet largely invisible role in shaping how information is accessed, prioritized, and understood.

During elections, algorithmic systems influence the visibility of political content, assist in detecting coordinated disinformation, and support fact-checking at scale, making governance, transparency, and human oversight essential to safeguard trust and freedom of thought.

An informed democracy is the result of sustained collaboration. Information integrity is not a static objective; it can be seen more as an ongoing process that evolves alongside technology and society.

There’s no substitute for human judgement

Ultimately, the challenge of disinformation is not a contest between humans and machines, it is a question of values, governance, and collective intent. AI can support scale and efficiency, while human judgement remains essential in defining what is credible, fair, and socially responsible.

Technology amplifies capabilities, but it does not replace ethical decision-making. Freedom of thought, democratic participation, and public trust depend on the ability to question, verify, and demand transparency.

When guided by strong educational foundations and responsible governance, AI can become a constructive force in strengthening information ecosystems. In that alignment, technology serves as an enabler of informed choice, open dialogue, and human dignity instead of a tool of manipulation.

We've featured the best online learning platform.

This article was produced as part of TechRadar Pro Perspectives, our channel to feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today.

The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/pro/perspectives-how-to-submit